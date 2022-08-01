TFT Set 7 NA Jade Cup: Standings, format, and updates

Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale.

Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.

Here were the 32 NA players who earned a bye during the first weekend of the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup.

Bertasaurus C9k3soju Dishsoap sètsuko mD PockyGom Inikoiniko Casparwu SpencerTFT Aesah Emily Wang Prestivent TL Robin Darth Nub FingerLicker Milk Guy Nightling Amde Marcel P Jasonjava DQA Clear TL Saintvicious Velayy Dace BC Socks Ramblinnn Kevyzhou Within Davidas202 TSM Souless Milala Luqun

July 30 to 31 TFT Set Seven Jade Cup standings

A total of 12 games were played over the course of two days. Bonus points were awarded to players who finished in the top 24 after day one and points were carried over into the second day of the competition. Only the top 32 earned an invite to compete during the second half of the TFT Set Seven NA Jade Cup.

Here are the top 32 from the first two days of the Jade Cup:

Broccóli Moerus Protect Scroll SpicyAppies cya nerds TL Kurumx Guubums tkmat29 SmurfSquatch NG bossoskills Tempestlife xiao dian dian Kyivix SullyTFT Yami Salami Teem Onodera Kingkraxx iiLucky Saibur Cottontail Cheney Rainplosion BentoBot zHydration Tacobell wifi Chakki Stompalittle Mordenics Onee san lover Soui Reaver Christopho Stellar Minhee

All TFT Set Seven Jade Cup standings will be updated after each day of competitive gameplay.