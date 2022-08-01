TFT Set 7 NA Jade Cup: Standings, format, and updates

Showcasing 152 Teamfight Tactics North American players, the top four overall finishers at the Set Seven Jade Cup will advance to the Dragonlands Mid-Set Finale.
Similar to the NA Astral Cup, the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup will take place over the course of two weekends. The July 30 to 31 weekend featured 128 players, with only the top 32 advancing to the Aug. 6 to 7 second weekend. A total of 32 players skipped the first weekend, including the top 24 ranked NA players according to ladder snapshots and those who qualified for the Jade Cup during the Astral Cup.
Here were the 32 NA players who earned a bye during the first weekend of the TFT Set Seven Jade Cup.
|Bertasaurus
|C9k3soju
|Dishsoap
|sètsuko
|mD PockyGom
|Inikoiniko
|Casparwu
|SpencerTFT
|Aesah
|Emily Wang
|Prestivent
|TL Robin
|Darth Nub
|FingerLicker
|Milk Guy
|Nightling
|Amde
|Marcel P
|Jasonjava
|DQA
|Clear
|TL Saintvicious
|Velayy
|Dace
|BC Socks
|Ramblinnn
|Kevyzhou
|Within
|Davidas202
|TSM Souless
|Milala
|Luqun
July 30 to 31 TFT Set Seven Jade Cup standings
A total of 12 games were played over the course of two days. Bonus points were awarded to players who finished in the top 24 after day one and points were carried over into the second day of the competition. Only the top 32 earned an invite to compete during the second half of the TFT Set Seven NA Jade Cup.
Here are the top 32 from the first two days of the Jade Cup:
|Broccóli
|Moerus
|Protect Scroll
|SpicyAppies
|cya nerds
|TL Kurumx
|Guubums
|tkmat29
|SmurfSquatch
|NG bossoskills
|Tempestlife
|xiao dian dian
|Kyivix
|SullyTFT
|Yami Salami
|Teem Onodera
|Kingkraxx
|iiLucky
|Saibur
|Cottontail
|Cheney
|Rainplosion
|BentoBot
|zHydration
|Tacobell wifi
|Chakki
|Stompalittle
|Mordenics
|Onee san lover
|Soui Reaver
|Christopho
|Stellar Minhee
All TFT Set Seven Jade Cup standings will be updated after each day of competitive gameplay.