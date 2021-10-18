TFT Set 6 reveals 3 oversized champions with new Colossus trait

Riot Games revealed three oversized Teamfight Tactics champions in Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets that change the number of units a player can have on the board.

Scheduled to release onto the PBE with Patch 11.21 and launch officially on Nov. 3, Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets will offer players the chance to play giant TFT champions. Colossus champions Cho’Gath, Sion, and Galio are twice the size of other units. The three TFT Set Six champions also have two other traits in addition to the Colossus trait.

Colossus champions take up two slots for the number of champions you can have on the battlefield. Players at level six who pick up Cho’Gath to play, for example, can only have four units on the board alongside Cho’Gath. To make up for one less unit on the TFT board during a fight, Colossus champions are designed to be bigger and stronger than their normal counterparts. They are also immune to crowd control effects and take reduced damage.

Related: Every TFT Set 6 champion: Abilities, cost, stats, and updates

Here are the three TFT Set Six Colossus champions and their spell abilities. Specific stats are subject to change prior to the official launch.

Galio

Image via Riot Games

In addition to Colossus, Galio has the Socialite and Bodyguard traits. His Colossal Entrance spell makes Galio invulnerable as he crashes down on the largest group of enemies. Within a large radius, enemies take 200/300/2000 magic damage and are knocked up from the board. The lower an enemy’s maximum health is compared to Galio, the further Colossal Entrance knocks them up.

The five-cost TFT Set Six champion also has a passive. When Galio’s critical strike hits the board it deals 100/150/500 bonus magic damage to enemies around his target.

Sion

Image via Riot Games

In addition to the Colossus trait, Sion also has Imperial and Protector. Sion uses his spell Decimating Smash to hit all enemies within a large area with Crowd Control. All enemies in the radius are knocked up and stunned for 1/1.5/4 seconds and take 400/600/2500 magic damage. Sion is a four-cost Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets champion.

Cho’Gath

Image via Riot Games

Cho’Gath is a three-cost Set Six champion who has the traits Bruiser and Mutant in addition to Colossus. He eats enemies using his spell Feast, synergizing with Tahm Kench. Cho’Gath targets the lowest health enemy to digest, dealing 500/750/1500 magic damage. Should the target die, the Colossus champion gains a stack of Feast, up to 6/12/999. For each stack of Feast, Cho’Gath permanently gets two percent bonus health and size.

Tacticians can start testing the three TFT Colossus Set Six champions on the PBE with Patch 11.21. The official release of Gizmos & Gadgets will take place on Nov. 3.