TFT Set 6 Oct. 26 PBE patch: Full notes and updates

Just about everything got hit with a balance change.

The largest Teamfight Tactics Set Six PBE patch dropped today, hitting everything from Hextech Augments and items to champions at every cost.

Launching early on Oct. 26, the Set Six update was in response to a weekend of testing and the PBE Clash tournament. A number of Hextech Augments were rebalanced from stats to tier placement, while just about every Gizmos and Gadgets champion got some form of buff or nerf.

Scheduled to officially release on Nov. 3, the Oct. 26 TFT Set Six PBE patch should be the final update of this magnitude prior to launch, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Hextech Augment changes

A total of 15 TFT Set Six Hextech Augments were adjusted in the Oct. 26 PBE patch. Exiles, a popular early-game choice, was nerfed along with a significant percentage of damage from Chemical Overload (Chemtech). Level Up! had its XP slightly reduced. Knife’s Edge and Phony Frontline also got hit with nerfs, while Stand Behind Me (Bodyguard) and Thrill of the Hunt were buffed.

Celestial Blessing: Onivamp buffed from 10/15/20 to 12/20/25 percent

Chemical Overload: Explosion damage nerfed from 30/45/60 to 20/30/40 percent

Cybernetic Implants: Attack damage nerfed from 20/30/40 to 10/20/30

Exiles: Shield nerfed from 40/60/80 to 35/50/70 percent

Featherweights: Attack speed nerfed from 45/65/90 to 35/50/70 percent

Knife’s Edge: Bonus attack damage nerfed from 35/50/70 to 30/45/60

Level Up!: Bonus experience points reduced from four to three

Payday: Moved from tier two to one

Phony Frontline: Target dummy health reduced from 700 to 650

Runic Shield: Shield reduced from 400/600/800 to 350/550/700 percent

Share the Spotlight: Bonus from spotlight reduced from 100 to 75 percent and moved from tier three to two

Stand Behind Me: Armor share was increased from 75 to 100 percent

Thrill of the Hunt: Healing was buffed from 300/500/750 to 300/600/900

Titanic Force: Health threshold increased from 1200 to 1300 and health percentage attack damage reduced from five to four percent

Underdogs: Heal reduced from 15 to 12 percent

Champion changes

A total of 45 Set Six champions received some form of balance change in the Oct. 26 PBE patch.

One-cost

Caitlyn: Attack damage increased from 45 to 50

Camile: Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50

Camile: Spell shield nerfed from 250/350/500 to 225/300/425

Darius: Mana adjusted from 50/90 to 50/95

Ezreal: Health reduced to 500

Ezreal: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 20 to 15

Ezreal: Spell bonus damage buffed from 25/50/75 to 30/60/90 and spell attack speed boost nerfed from 25 to 20 percent

Garen: Attack damage nerfed from 70 to 60

Garen: Spell health boost adjusted from 20/25/30 to 20 percent across the board

Kassadin: Spell damage buffed from 200/275/350 to 250/325/400

Poppy: Attack damage reduced from 70 to 60

Poppy: Spell damage nerfed from 200/250/300 to 180/210/240 percent

Poppy: Shield amount adjusted from 200/300/400 to 225/300/375

Singed: Mana adjusted 75/125 to 100/150

Twisted Fate: HP reduced to 500

Twisted Fate: Armor and magic resistance nerfed from 25 to 20

Twisted Fate: Spell damage nerfed from 150/200/250 to 145/190/255

Twitch: Attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.70

Ziggs: Attack speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.60

Two-cost

Kog’Maw: Attack speed reduced from 0.7 to 0.6 and spell attack speed increased from 70 to 75 percent

Lulu: Spell HP buffed from 300/350/400 to 400/425/450

Quinn: Mana adjusted from 50/120 to 70/140 and attack speed reduced from 0.75 to 0.70

Swain: Spell healing buffed from 180/240/300 to 200/250/325

Talon: Attack damage reduced from 55 to 50 and spell damage buffed from 450/600/1000 to 550/700/1200

Warwick: Attack speed reduced from 0.85 to 0.80 and heal adjusted from 25/40/80 to 30/50/70

Zilean: Attack speed reduced from 0.65 to 0.60

Zyra: Mana adjusted from 60/120 to 75/125 and spell damage buffed from 300/400/600 to 350/450/650

Three-cost

Cho’Gath: Health increased from 1200 to 1300 and maximum Feast stacks buffed from 10/20/999 to 20/40/999

Leona: Health increased from 800 to 850

Lissandra: Spell damage reduced from 250/375/650 to 2250/325/550

Malzahar: Spell damage buffed from 700/900/1100 to 750/950/1200

Miss Fortune: Spell damage buffed from 225/325/500 to 275/375/575

Samira: Spell attack damage buffed from 150/160/175 to 175/180/190 percent

Shaco: Attack damage buffed from 80 to 90 and attack speed increased from 0.75 to 0.80

Shaco: Spell attack damage adjusted from 170/180/200 to 190 percent across the board

Taric: Spell healing adjusted from 500/600/700 to 450/600/800

Vex: Health increased from 700 to 750

Vex: Spell shield increased at one-star from 500 to 550

Four-cost

Dr. Mundo: Spell heal reduced from 50 to 40 percent

Fiora: Mana adjusted from 40/120 to 60/140

Fiora: True damage nerfed from 75/125/400 to 60/100/300

Janna: Health reduced from 800 to 750 and mana adjusted from 75/150 to 100/180

Jhin: Mana adjusted from 0/70 to 0/80

Jhin: Spell attack damage adjusted from 150/225/444 to 175/200/344 percent

Jhin: Spell damage drop off changed from 33 to 50 percent

Lux: Spell damage reduced at three-star from 1000 to 900

Orianna: Mana adjusted from 80/160 to 80/180

Orianna: Spell shield amount reduced from 175/325/750 to 125/200/500

Orianna: Spell damage reduced at three-star from 1200 to 1000

Seraphine: Spell damage and healing nerfed at three-star from 1200 to 1000

Sion: Spell damage reduced from 375/500/1500 to 325/400/1000

Urgot: Attack damage nerfed from 85 to 70

Five-cost

Akali: Spell damage buffed from 250/325/2000 to 275/375/2000

Akali: Spell threshold increased at one-star from 15 to 20 percent

Galio: Mana adjusted from 180/280 to 175/325

Galio: Spell damage nerfed from 100/150/1999 to 80/125/1999

Galio: Stun duration reduced at two-star from two to 1.75

Jayce: Melee spell attack damage nerfed from 225/275/1000 to 170/180/1000 percent

Jinx: Spell magic damage nerfed from 450/700/8888 to 425/650/8888

Jinx: Rocket launcher attack damage reduced at two-star from 220 to 210 percent

Kai’Sa: Mana adjusted from 100/150 to 90/150 and spell missiles nerfed from 15/20/100 to 10/15/100

Tahm Kench: Spell damage buffed at one-star from 800 to 1000

Viktor: Spell damage buffed at one-star from 325 to 350

Yummi: Spell waves reduced at one-star from four to three

Traits

The Academy trait was buffed after slightly underperforming and Clockwork’s attack speed was nerfed.

Academy: Attack damage and ability power base buffed from 15/30/45/60 to 20/40/60/80

Arcanist: Team ability power adjusted from 20/20/40/120 to 20/40/60/80

Arcanist: Total ability power adjusted from 20/60/90/120 to 20/65/100/125

Bodyguard: Armor buffed from 100/200/300/400 to 125/250/450/900

Bruiser: Bonus health nerfed from 150/300/500/900 to 125/250/450/900

Clockwork: Base attack speed nerfed from 20/40/70 to 10/20/40 percent

Clockwork: Attack speed per Hextech Augment nerfed from 5/10/20 to 5/10/15 percent

Enforcer: Duration reduced from four to five seconds and health threshold increased from 30 to 40 percent

Innovator: Scrab health reduced to 650, bear health reduced to 1100, and dragon team buff duration increased from three to eight

Mercenary: Removed three Frozen Heart from Mercenary seven tables and rewards have been separated out into different loot Orbs

Mutant: Cybernetic Enhancement attack damage reduced to 30/55

Mutant: Bio-Leeching Omnivamp reduced to 30/55

Protector: Shield adjusted from 20/30/45/60 to 20/35/45/60 percent and duration of shield increased from four to six seconds

Sniper: Bonus damage changed from 7/14/25 to 7/15/25 percent

Syndicate: Armor and magic resistance increased from 40 to 50

Glutton: Stat boost by cost increased from 5/8/11/14/17 to 6/10/13/17/20 (multiplied by 15 for health)

Items

Popular items like Jeweled Gauntlet were nerfed, while Giant Slayer’s health threshold was bumped up to 1,800.

Giant Slayer: Health threshold increased from 1600 to 1800

Hand of Justice: Bonus roll reduced from 35 to 30

Jeweled Gauntlet: Bonus crit damage reduced from 40 to 30 percent

Rapid Firecannon: Total attack speed increased from 40 to 50 percent

Runaan’s Hurricane: Bonus attack damage reduced from 15 to 10

