TFT Set 6 EMEA open qualifiers advance 32 players to first Golden Spatula Cup

The first Teamfight Tactics Set Six open qualifiers for the EMEA region wrapped up today with a total of 32 out of 512 players advancing to the Golden Spatula Cup.

Players competing in the first TFT Rising Legends EMEA open qualifiers showed off their skills via the 11.23 B-patch. Scheduled to take place from Dec. 4 to 6, the first Golden Spatula Cup will also showcase the 11.23 B-patch. A total of 512 TFT competitors with a minimum rank of Diamond II within Set Six competed at the first EMEA open qualifiers and the top 32 players after three days of competition advanced to the Golden Spatula Cup.

EMEA open qualifier top 16 EMEA open qualifier 17 to 32

Lumarpin: 40 points

Kropekpobyku: 40 points

Noerum: 40 points

Briks: 38 points

Toutoune: 38 points

Paranoid: 37 points

Skipaeus: 37 points

BabyGuana: 36 points

Fluffy: 36 points

Techno Sepp: 36 points

BananaBill: 35 points

Trageau: 35 points

Buraio: 35 points

Huunjinbot: 35 points

Exstyled: 34 points

AkaWonder: 33 points

Weiyaa: 32 points

IdleMonkk: 31 points

SNG Lev Trotski: 31 points

Odesza: 30 points

Yobidashi: 30 points

UnlickyKingHio: 30 points

Arkady: 29 points

Balotelli777: 29 points

Torlk: 29 points

Nozyboy: 29 points

Skarambez: 28 points

Jaypl: 28 points

Borge: 28 points

Haiden: 27 points

Winteo: 27 points

Gheed: 27 points

The top 32 players from the first EMEA open qualifiers will join the 96 top-ranked TFT Set Six ladder players for a total of 128 competitors at the Dec. 1 to 4 Golden Spatula Cup. There are a total of three EMEA Set Six open qualifiers and Spatula Cups. The winners from each cup advance to the EMEA Finals, along with the top 15 cup points earners.