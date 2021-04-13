TFT Set 5 Reckoning PBE and live server release dates

Teamfight Tactics Set 5 Reckoning is on the horizon with Riot Games announcing testing for the expansion coming this week.

Boasting 13 Origins and 14 classes, Reckoning will also include 27 traits and 60 champions. With so much to test, Reckoning will become available on the Public Beta Environment (PBE) servers starting tomorrow, according to a post made by Riot.

Riot added that the new set will go live with patch 11.9, confirming speculation that the set will drop on live servers before the end of the month. TFT Set 5 Reckoning will be released on April 28 along with patch 11.9.

For more information about all of the traits and champions Reckoning will offer, here is a PBE cheat sheet that you can use to quickly learn all of the new things coming before you get yourself knee deep into testing.

It might also be worth walking through all of the set’s champions to learn their abilities.