TFT Set 5.5 PBE July 8 patch addresses Radiant items and Akshan

Riot has released a small PBE patch for Teamfight Tactics Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes featuring adjustments to Radiant items, Akshan, Gwen, and Olaf.

Day one of Set 5.5 on the PBE has come to an end and day two is bringing a small number of balance changes. Scheduled to hit the live servers on July 21, TFT Set 5.5 contains new mechanics like Radiant items and new champions. A total of four new champions received nerfs and buffs today, along with three Radiant items.

Radiant Chalice of Power and Zeke’s Herald got 10 percent buffs while Radiant Morellonomicon had its starting mana reduced. Gwen was buffed at three-star while Akshan had his mana adjusted to 60/120, along with a slight nerf to his attack damage. Olaf’s on-hit healing was nerfed and units should stop chasing after enemies thrown by Syndra.

Here’s every TFT buff and nerf in the July 8 PBE Set 5.5 patch:

Radiant items

Radiant Chalice of Power: Grants 10 percent spell vamp to the holder of Radiant Chalice and adjacent allies

Radiant Morellonomicon: Starting mana reduced from 45 to 30

Radiant Zeke’s Herald: Grants 10 percent lifesteal to the holder of Radiant Zekes and adjacent allies

Champion balance changes

Olaf: On-hit healing changed from 30/40/100 to 25/35/75

Syndra: Grabbed units are untargetable. This should prevent allied units from chasing after the thrown unit

Galio: Spell damage reduction adjusted from 70/75/90 to 60/70/90 percent

Akshan: Mana adjusted from 40/100 to 60/120. Attack damage reduced from 75 to 70

Gwen: Spell damage increased at three-star from 777 to 1777. Spell armor and magic resistance shred adjusted from 1/1/5 to 1/1/11

PBE bug fixes