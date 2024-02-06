Category:
TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup standings

Only the best will represent North America at Set 10 Worlds.
Twitch at a TFT Set 10 rock concert
The best Teamfight Tactics players from North America competed in the Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup for a chance to play at Worlds. 

The NA Heartsteel Cup was spread across two weekends and four days of competitive TFT gameplay. The tournament was the final Cup event leading up to the Regional Finals, where only four players from the NA region will advance to the Remix Rumble World Championship. No changes were applied to the Heartsteel Cup format. Days one and two ended with the top 32 players advancing to the second weekend of the Heartsteel Cup, joining the 32 ladder warriors who earned a bye. The top four players at the TFT Heartsteel Cup earned a direct invite to the NA Regional Finals, along with top performers from both Cups. 

Feb. 3 to 4 TFT Heartsteel Cup standings

Pengu spinning tracks for TFT Set 10
The top 32 advanced to day three of Heartsteel Cup. | Image via Riot Games

Day one of the Heartsteel Cup featured 128 players, with only 64 advancing to day two. Cuts were again made after day two, with the top 32 moving onto the second weekend of play. Bonus points that carried over were awarded to top performers during day one. 

Here are the top 32 NA players advancing to the second half of the NA Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup. 

KiyoonTorontoTokyoHannekoNewjons
XbmotsVanillaBeasterLemonVip
WilfSuperflamezzAkiNtcn
DavidAsTempestLifeShomaVoidS1n
RamKevVX 520DKXTheFarmerX
DameConcombreKramseyPickleOnionCalizorz
NeonifyAdrxnCrushingsNostereleven
AgonLil KahunaBillycancarryDoge
Day two standings via Liquipedia.

Top players to watch for during day three of the TFT Heartsteel Cup include Kiyoon, TorontoTokyo, VoidS1, RamKev, Nostereleven, Agon, and XTheFarmerX.

Feb. 10 TFT Heartsteel Cup standings

Action at the NA Heartsteel Cup resumes on Feb. 10, starting at 3pm CT. The top 32 TFT players with a bye will join the top 32 from the first half of the tournament.

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.