How to watch TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup

The Set 10 Teamfight Tactics organized play schedule is approaching the Remix Rumble World Championship through the North American Heartsteel Cup.

Showcasing gameplay through TFT Patch 14.2 and 14.3 is the Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup. The NA tournament is the last for the Set 10 schedule, with Regional Finals taking place in late February. Much like the K/DA Cup, the Heartsteel Cup runs for two weekends, with the top 32 on the NA Set 10 ladder earning a bye for the first two days of competition. With over 150 players competing, only the top four at the TFT Heartsteel Cup earn a direct invite to the Remix Rumble Regional Finals.

When is the TFT NA Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup?

Fans can watch the first two days of the NA Set 10 Heartsteel Cup, from Feb. 3 to 4, through individual streamers and Riot Games partners. A main broadcast will cover the two final days, Feb. 10 to 11. All four days start at 3pm CT.

What is the TFT Set 10 Heartsteel Cup format?

Days one and two of the TFT Heartsteel Cup will feature 128 NA players competing in six games. Only 64 advance to day two, with the top 32 advancing to the second weekend of the tournament. The top 24 also earn bonus points to start day three with.

Top eight: Three bonus points

Nine to 15: Two bonus points

16 to 24: One bonus point

Day three showcases 64 players, 32 from day two and 32 that earned a bye. After six games the field is cut down to 32, with the top 12 earning bonus points.

Top four: Three bonus points

Five to eight: Two bonus points

Nine to 12: One point

The final day features five games before the field gets cut down to the top 16 for game six, with points carrying over. Game six cuts the field again to eight and game seven completes the tournament. The top four at the TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble Heartsteel Cup advance to the Regional Finals. And the total prize pool is $12,500.