TFT Set 10 PBE update changes Headline mechanic heading into launch

Riot Games shipped the last PBE update for Teamfight Tactics on Nov. 14, targeting the Headline mechanic, Carousels, and five-cost champions.

Daily PBE updates for TFT Set 10 officially came to an end on Nov. 14 with one last patch. No other updates are slated to take place for the remainder of the week as the balance team lets the meta develop leading up to the official launch of Remix Rumble on Nov. 21. Players can expect an A-patch on Nov. 20, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, containing any final adjustment.

The last update for TFT Set 10 PBE mostly contained tweaks but also had a system change applied to the Headline mechanic. Players were abusing the mechanic, per Mortdog, by obtaining six copies of a four or five-cost Remix Rumble champion, and then selling their Headline unit to find a Headline champion to make the unit a three-star. To combat the exploit, “any champions with less than half of its copies left in the pool (10/9/8/4/4 copies or less) can’t appear as a Headliner” in the shop, according to Riot.

And so, we reach the end of the development half of PBE for Remix Rumble. These will be the last changes you can expect, and now the PBE will remain in this state until right before launch, where if necessary we may make a couple final adjustments. A few things to discuss:… pic.twitter.com/DjJCk9YNoQ — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 14, 2023

“The optimization around getting 6 copies of a four or five cost, then selling your headliner and rolling for the three-star was too strong,” said Mortdog. “Now you’re going to have to hit the old-fashioned way, and this is healthier.”

Other balance changes included no more duplicate Emblems showing up on a Carousel, multiple levers adjusted for Sona, and Stage scaling adjustments within the Country trait. Items gained through the Superfan trait were also changed.

Senna: Nashor’s Tooth is now Spear of Shojin

Twitch: Hand of Justice is now Deathblade

Samira: Deathblade is now Infinity Edge

Twisted Fate: Nashor’s Tooth is now Rabadon’s Deathcap

The only Augment adjustment was the removal of Encore. And the Support TFT item Heart of Gold no longer grants gold during PvE rounds.

Players can test out TFT Set 10 through PBE servers and the Remix Rumble set is slated to go live on Nov. 21.