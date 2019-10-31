TFT Rise of the Elements Invitational scores and standings

Riot Games launched the Teamfight Tactics Rise of the Elements Invitational to celebrate the autobattler’s second set of content, which is filled with a new cast of champions, items, origins, and classes. Sixteen participants will compete for a first place prize of $15,000 and a custom TFT jacket.

Day one splits players into two groups of eight, called “Heats.” Players earn points based on where they place over five games. A first-place position in a match grants 12 points, while last place will get the unlucky player zero points.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/RiotGames

The top-eight players from today’s competition move on to compete in day two, where participants will play indefinitely until one contestant racks up three wins.

Here are the scores and standings for the TFT Rise of the Elements Invitational.

Day One

Heat One

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/RiotGames

SuperJJ, Becca, Disguised Toast, and HolyThoth will move on to compete in day two of the Invitational against the top-four competitors from Heat Two.

Heat Two

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/RiotGames

Keane, Rakin, Hafu, and TidesOfTime will move on to compete in day two of the Invitational against the top-four competitors from Heat One.

Top eight

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/RiotGames

Day Two

The grand finals were extremely close, with no player having two wins through five games, but Keane quickly changed that. He not only won a game, but he was also the first player to get that elusive second victory.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/RiotGames

Teamfight Tactics on Twitter Congratulations to @ly_keane! He is our @redbullgaming Rise of the Elements Invitational Champion after getting 3 wins in a row!!! https://t.co/0kT7pQljhk

It all culminated in an incredible match, where he completed a three-game win streak, claiming the Rise of the Elements Invitational with a victory over SuperJJ. That means he walks away with the title, $15,000, and that custom TFT jacket.

Keane on Twitter got 1st place 🙂

That capped the celebration for the autobattler’s second set of content that will bring brand new champions, items, and more.