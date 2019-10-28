How to watch the Teamfight Tactics Rise of the Elements Invitational

Teamfight Tactics players are eagerly anticipating all the new content coming with Set Two: Rise of the Elements. But before fans can jump in on the action, Riot Games is holding a two-day competitive Invitational to celebrate the launch of Rise of the Elements.

Riot has teamed up with Red Bull to host the two-day event, which will give fans their first look at high-level Set Two gameplay. Some of the biggest names in the TFT scene will compete in the tournament and fans will be able to earn rewards simply by watching it live.

Teamfight Tactics on Twitter To celebrate the launch of Rise of the Elements, we’re partnering with Red Bull to host a 2-day competitive event! Get more info here! 👇 https://t.co/Y2ZQoG6U4D

The competition kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and ends on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the Rise of the Elements Invitational.

Who’s participating?

Sixteen of the biggest autobattler content creators will participate in the Invitational, competing for a first-place prize of $15,000 and a custom TFT jacket. A few industry veterans will also make an appearance as on-air talent.

Here are all of the participants for the Rise of the Elements Invitational.

Players

Rumay “itsHafu” Wang

William “scarra” Li

David “dogdog” Caero

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

Byron “Reckful” Bernstein

Brian Kibler

Jan “SuperJJ” Janssen

Sologesang

Rebecca “becca” Cho

Jang “Keane” Lae-young

Ik4rus

Sasa

Rafael “Rakin” Knittel

Kasım “Holythoth” Polat

Duende

Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener

On-air talent

Jakub “Lothar” Szygulski

David “Phreak” Turley

Ovilee May

LeTigress

Schedule and format

The Rise of the Elements Invitational is a two-day event that runs from Oct. 30 to 31.

Day one of the competition begins at 11am CT. Two groups of eight players will square off in five matches, earning points based on where they place. There will also be alternate win conditions that grant extra points when specific challenges are completed. This will allow competitors to “show off more strategy and variety in their playstyles,” according to Riot. The top-four players from each group will advance to day two.

Day two, taking place on Halloween, also begins at 11am CT. The final eight players will play indefinitely until one contestant racks up three wins.

Prize pool

The Rise of the Elements Invitational winner will earn $15,000 and a custom TFT jacket with a “special lining that memorializes their most loyal of followers,” according to Riot. Players who make it to day two will earn $10,750 each, and players who don’t make it out of the first day of the competition will still earn $7,500 each.

Where to watch

The main stream will be broadcasted on the LoL Esports YouTube channel and the Riot Games Twitch channel. Fans can also tune in to any of the participants’ channels since they’ll all be streaming the competition as well.

Watch rewards

TFT fans can earn an in-game mystery emote by simply watching one match live on the LoL Esports YouTube channel. All viewers need to do is link their Riot account to their YouTube account to be eligible. Fans who receive the reward will be notified on the email address that’s associated with that League of Legends account.