Riot reveals 2-day TFT event called the Rise of the Elements Invitational

Riot Games will be hosting a two-day Teamfight Tactics event—in partnership with Red Bull—next week to celebrate the launch of League of Legends‘ Rise of the Elements.

Some of the best TFT streamers in the world will be attending this competition on Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 31. The games will also be played with all the new, exciting items and champions that were added in the most recent PBE patch.

Here are all of the contestants playing in the tournament:

Players: itsHafu Scarra dogdog Disguised Toast Reckful Kibler SuperJJ Sologesang becca Keane ik4rus sasa Rakin Holythoth Duende

Hosts: Lothar Phreak MarkZ Ovilee May



On day one, two groups of eight players will face off in five matches to earn points based on where they finish. Players can also complete alternate win conditions to earn bonus points. The top-four point earners from each group will move on to the second day.

The final eight players will battle each other on day two. The first person to reach three wins will be crowned the champion. Placement doesn’t matter at all at this stage of the tournament—if you don’t come in first, you might as well be last.

The winner of the tournament gets to take home the $15,000 grand prize and a custom-made TFT jacket, while the seven other players who made it to the second day will earn a consolation prize of $10,750. Players who were sent home on day one will still get $7,500.

The broadcast for the opening day of the tournament begins at 11am CT.