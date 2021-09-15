TFT Reckoning World Championship will start on Oct. 1

Riot Games has revealed the start date for Teamfight Tactics Reckoning Worlds, the tournament that will showcase 20 of the best tacticians from around the globe.

The third TFT World Championship was moved from LAN to a digital event at the end of August due to travel restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the reveal of a new TFT Set Six mechanic and avatars today, Riot announced that the TFT Reckoning World Championship will begin on Oct. 1.

Regional qualifiers for the Reckoning Worlds are wrapping up, with a total of 20 tacticians expected to compete at the third World Championship. Not all regions have revealed their representatives, but of the ones that have, a number of veterans will compete at TFT Worlds.

EU Poland: DV1 Shircane

EU Italy: Balotelli777

EU Germany: Gluteus Maximus

EU Italy: AceofSpadesITA

NA: Robinsongz

NA: Delicious Milk

NA: SpencerTFT

OCE: Escha

KR: Woojung

KR: Ddudu

KR: ZENIA

LATAM: El Tomo

LATAM: Sealcune Mbappe

Japan: nukomaru

More details surrounding the TFT Reckoning World Championship are expected to release in the coming days. Tacticians representing China and Brazil have not been released. At time of writing, no format or official schedule has been released by Riot.