Riot outlines TFT: Reckoning patch notes hitting the PBE later today

Teamfight Tactics players have been testing out the autobattler’s new set on the PBE. And there are a few balance changes on the horizon.

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer outlined the lengthy Reckoning patch notes today, which should deploy on the PBE around 2pm CT. While players can expect numerous champion and trait tweaks, there will also be adjustments for a few Shadow items.

With the TFT community participating in extensive testing of the new set, Riot will deploy PBE patches every weekday around the same time. Reckoning should hit the live servers with Patch 11.9 on April 28, according to Riot.

A LOT of people played TFT: Reckoning on PBE yesterday! Thanks for all the feedback and data so far, keep it coming as there is still lots to do.



— Riot Mort (@Mortdog) April 14, 2021

Here are the Reckoning patch notes coming to the PBE later today.

Items

Thief’s Gloves Loot table updated to no longer grant two copies of items that are unique

Thief’s Gloves (Shadow) Loot table has been updated

Guinsoo’s Rageblade (Shadow) Self damage per attack changes from two percent to three percent maximum health.

Shroud (Shadow) Mana increase increased from 50 percent to 65 percent.

Jeweled Gauntlet (Shadow) Self damage decreased from 20 percent to 15 percent maximum health.

Blue Buff (Shadow) Health threshold changed from 50 percent to 60 percent.

Archangel’s Staff (Shadow) Health gained changed from 350 percent to 300 percent of ability’s mana cost.



Traits

Dawnbringer: Heal changed from 30/50/90/150 percent to 30/60/100/200 percent.

Nightbringer: Shield changed from 30/50/75/100 percent to 30/60/90/120 percent.

Hellion: Attack speed changed from 5/50/110 percent to 10/50/110 percent.

Champions

One-cost

Warwick Spell healing changed from 100 to 80 percent.

Lissandra Secondary damage changed from 250/325/450 to 175/225/300. Bugfix: Ability damage scales with ability power.

Aatrox Bugfix: Ability healing now scales with ability power.



Two-cost

Brand Spell damage changed from 550/750/1,100 to 700/900/1,300. Spell burn tick rate change from 0.5 to one second.

Hecarim Spell damage changed from 300/400/800 to 375/500/1,000. Spell healing changed from 450/600/1,200 to 375/500/1,000.

Thresh Mana changed from 60/100 to 40/80.

Varus Mana changed from 0/75 to 0/60. Spell AD changed from 140/150/200 percent to 120/130/160 percent.



Three-cost

Lulu Mana changed from 40/70 to 60/120. Spell targets changed from 3/3/5 to 3/4/5. Spell AS changed from 30/60/100 percent to 40/50/75 percent. Spell Polymorph duration changed from 2/2.5/4 seconds to 2/2.5/3 seconds.

Lux Mana changed from 30/70 to 40/70.

Nidalee Fixed a bug where she could leap while stunned.

Riven Attack damage changed from 70 to 90.



Four-cost

Draven Spell AD changed from 200/220/300 percent to 180/200/260 percent.

Jax Health changed from 800 to 900.

Mordekaiser Mana changed from 0/40 to 0/60.

Vel’Koz Mana changed from 0/90 to 0/80. Spell damage changed from 700/1,000/4,000 to 800/1,100/4,000.



Five-cost