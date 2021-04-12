Teamfight Tactics Reckoning introduces new set mechanic Shadow Items

With the reveal of the newest Teamfight Tactics set, Reckoning, comes a new unique set mechanic that will help distinguish the gameplay from its predecessors.

Rather than a mechanic that impacts the carousel, a player’s board or a player’s shop as past mechanics have, Set Five introduces Shadow Items, a new spin on what some would say is the most crucial part of TFT, its items.

As the Black Mist spreads across Runeterra, it is also spreading across all League of Legends properties, including all components and items found in the newest TFT set.

Corrupted by the magic of the Black Mist, they’re often more powerful than their original counterparts, but come attached with tremendous risk as well.

For instance, Rabadon’s Cursed Deathcap gives the wearer of the item even more Ability Power than the regular version of the item, but reduces the wearer’s max health.

Zeke’s Evil Herald, as opposed to the normal Zeke’s Herald, gains its power by stealing Attack Speed from allies to strengthen the user.

Finally, we have the stacking Attack Speed item, Guinsoo’s Rageblade. When corrupted, it grants the wearer even greater Attack Speed bonuses but drains a percentage of the wearer’s maximum Health with each attack.

Shadow Components can appear in every carousel after the first one, as well as in the Armory—a pop-up shop where you choose from a selection of item components, similar to how you buy champions.

Players should expect to get two to four Shadow Components in any given game depending on how they choose to play the game.

TFT‘s newest set Reckoning will be available to play on live servers on April 28. But for those tacticians that are a little more eager to playtest the set, Reckoning will go live on PBE servers tomorrow.