TFT Patch 14.3 early notes for Remix Rumble and Set 3.5 Revival

A small number of Teamfight Tactics buffs and nerfs will drop through Patch 14.3, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and the Patch Rundown.
Patch 14.3 is one of the final updates to TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble as competitive players gear up for Regional Finals tournaments and their chance to represent at the Remix Rumble World Championship. A temporary system change will go live through Patch 14.3, providing all players with the same number of items at each Stage. The full rework version is scheduled to drop through Patch 14.5. Patch 14.3 also features a few balance changes to Galaxies Revival Set 3.5.
Here are the full early TFT Set 10 Patch 14.3 notes per Mortdog and the Patch Rundown.
Patch 14.3 Galaxies Revival (Set 3.5) balance changes
Patch 14.3 is the final two weeks of TFT Set 3.5 Galaxies Revival, with the Riot team applying a few balance changes. Top champion performers like Ashe and Ezreal were nerfed, while Darius was buffed twice.
Traits
- Battlecast: Breakpoint of nine damage or heal increased to 1,000
- Cybernetic: Health buffed to 300/650
- Cybernetic: Attack damage buffed to 25/50 percent
- Dark Star: Breakpoint of eight attack damage and ability power nerfed to 45
- Sorcerer: Ability power buffed to 25/45/75
Champions
- Ashe: Stun duration nerfed to 1/1/1.5 seconds
- Ashe: Spell damage nerfed to 225/335/560
- Darius: Health buffed to 750 and spell damage buffed to 290/435/675
- Ezreal: Mana Reave nerfed to 20 percent
- Ezreal: Spell damage nerfed to 200/300/450
- Jinx: Attack speed increased to 0.8
- Leona: Health buffed to 700 and mana buffed to 40/80
- Lucian: Attack damage increased to 55 and spell ability power buffed to 200/300/450
- Master Yi: True damage nerfed to 50/75/125
- Poppy: Health buffed to 700 and spell shield buffed to 300/375/475
- Xin Zhao: Stun duration reduced to one second
Patch 14.3 TFT trait balance changes
A nerf was applied to the Heartsteel and Executioner, while Emo got a small buff at the breakpoint of six.
- Emo: Breakpoint of six increased ability power to 20
- Executioner: Critical Strike Chance nerfed from 25/100/200 to 25/80/160 percent
- Heartsteel: Hearts at Stages five and six per kill reduced from two to one
- Heartsteel: Heart Multiplier at breakpoint of 10 buffed from 10x to 18x
- Punk: Base health nerfed at breakpoint of six to 420 percent
- Punk: Base attack damage percent nerfed at breakpoint of six to 42
Patch 14.3 TFT champion balance changes
Nerfs targeted one-star reroll champions like Olaf, who remains quite playable, and Mordekaiser, who is potentially one of the best Set 10 champions. Sett was also nerfed in conjunction with the Heartsteel nerfs, and Caitlyn got a decent buff.
One-cost TFT champion
- Olaf: Heal on auto attack nerfed at three-star from 35 to 30
Two-cost TFT champion
- Garen: Health per cast buffed from 215/230/245 to 215/245/275
- Jax: Slam damage buffed to 240/360/560
- Senna: Spell damage buffed across the board to 110/165/265
Three-cost TFT champion
- Lux: Spell damage buffed to 260/390/575
- Mordekaiser: Spell ability and finale damage nerfed from 220/330/525 to 200/300/480
- Sett: Health nerfed to 900
- Sett: Main spell damage nerfed to 250/375/600
- Sett: Cone spell damage nerfed to 120/180/290
Four-cost TFT champion
- Caitlyn: Mana buffed from 0/90 to 0/75
- Karthus: Spell damage nerfed from 175/260/580 to 160/240/540
- Karthus: Ability power per cast buffed from 30 to 40
- Twisted Fate: Mana buffed from 30/120 to 30/105
Five-cost TFT champion
- Jhin: Armor and magic resistance increased to 40
- Jhin: Health buffed to 950
- Sona: Form ability healing buffed from 5/8/100 to 6/9/100 percent heal
- Sona: Form shield duration buffed from 2/2/30 to 2.5/2.5/30 second heal
Patch 14.3 Headliner bonus changes
- Vi: Health reduced from 250 to 200
- Kayle: Attack speed reduced from 25 to 20 percent attack speed
- Zed: attack damage changed to five percent
- Sona: Attack speed per attack increased to two percent
Patch 14.3 TFT Augment balance changes
The Augment Twin Terror was once again hit with nerfs. And during the 14.3 Patch Preview, Mortdog warned that the Switching Gears Augment buff is huge.
Multitier
- Twin Terror One and Two: Health nerfed from 350/500 to 300/450
- Twin Terror One and Two: Attack speed nerfed from 35/50 to 30/45 percent
Silver
- Switching Gears: Gold per swap increased from two to three
Gold
- Balanced Budget: A new Balance Budget Plus appears at Stage 4-2, offering nine gold per round
- Bigger Shot: Bomb damage buffed from 85 to 100 percent
- Heartthrobs: Bonus Hearts increased from 20 to 25 percent
Prismatic
- Endless Hordes: Health reduction buffed from 20 to 15 percent
- Starter Kit: Now grants four gold
Patch 14.3 TFT item balance changes
Only minor changes were applied to TFT items through Patch 14.3, with the buff to Runaan’s Hurricane and Statikk Shiv potentially the most important.
- Deathfire Grasp: Ability power increased to 50
- Goldmancer’s Staff: Base ability power increased to 45
- Runaan’s Hurricane: Attack damage bolt damage buffed to 55 percent
- Radiant Runaan’s Hurricane: Bolt damage increased to 110 percent
- Statikk Shiv: Damage increased to 35
- Radiant Statikk Shiv: Damage increased to 80