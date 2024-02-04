TFT Patch 14.3 early notes for Remix Rumble and Set 3.5 Revival

A small number of Teamfight Tactics buffs and nerfs will drop through Patch 14.3, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and the Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.3 is one of the final updates to TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble as competitive players gear up for Regional Finals tournaments and their chance to represent at the Remix Rumble World Championship. A temporary system change will go live through Patch 14.3, providing all players with the same number of items at each Stage. The full rework version is scheduled to drop through Patch 14.5. Patch 14.3 also features a few balance changes to Galaxies Revival Set 3.5.

Here are the full early TFT Set 10 Patch 14.3 notes per Mortdog and the Patch Rundown.

Patch 14.3 Galaxies Revival (Set 3.5) balance changes

All Set 3.5 balance changes

Patch 14.3 is the final two weeks of TFT Set 3.5 Galaxies Revival, with the Riot team applying a few balance changes. Top champion performers like Ashe and Ezreal were nerfed, while Darius was buffed twice.

Traits

Battlecast: Breakpoint of nine damage or heal increased to 1,000

Cybernetic: Health buffed to 300/650

Cybernetic: Attack damage buffed to 25/50 percent

Dark Star: Breakpoint of eight attack damage and ability power nerfed to 45

Sorcerer: Ability power buffed to 25/45/75

Champions

Ashe: Stun duration nerfed to 1/1/1.5 seconds

Ashe: Spell damage nerfed to 225/335/560

Darius: Health buffed to 750 and spell damage buffed to 290/435/675

Ezreal: Mana Reave nerfed to 20 percent

Ezreal: Spell damage nerfed to 200/300/450

Jinx: Attack speed increased to 0.8

Leona: Health buffed to 700 and mana buffed to 40/80

Lucian: Attack damage increased to 55 and spell ability power buffed to 200/300/450

Master Yi: True damage nerfed to 50/75/125

Poppy: Health buffed to 700 and spell shield buffed to 300/375/475

Xin Zhao: Stun duration reduced to one second

Patch 14.3 TFT trait balance changes

Set 10 Sett

A nerf was applied to the Heartsteel and Executioner, while Emo got a small buff at the breakpoint of six.

Emo: Breakpoint of six increased ability power to 20

Executioner: Critical Strike Chance nerfed from 25/100/200 to 25/80/160 percent

Heartsteel: Hearts at Stages five and six per kill reduced from two to one

Heartsteel: Heart Multiplier at breakpoint of 10 buffed from 10x to 18x

Punk: Base health nerfed at breakpoint of six to 420 percent

Punk: Base attack damage percent nerfed at breakpoint of six to 42

Patch 14.3 TFT champion balance changes

Set 10 Mordekaiser gets nerfed again through Patch 14.3

Nerfs targeted one-star reroll champions like Olaf, who remains quite playable, and Mordekaiser, who is potentially one of the best Set 10 champions. Sett was also nerfed in conjunction with the Heartsteel nerfs, and Caitlyn got a decent buff.

One-cost TFT champion

Olaf: Heal on auto attack nerfed at three-star from 35 to 30

Two-cost TFT champion

Garen: Health per cast buffed from 215/230/245 to 215/245/275

Jax: Slam damage buffed to 240/360/560

Senna: Spell damage buffed across the board to 110/165/265

Three-cost TFT champion

Lux: Spell damage buffed to 260/390/575

Mordekaiser: Spell ability and finale damage nerfed from 220/330/525 to 200/300/480

Sett: Health nerfed to 900

Sett: Main spell damage nerfed to 250/375/600

Sett: Cone spell damage nerfed to 120/180/290

Four-cost TFT champion

Caitlyn: Mana buffed from 0/90 to 0/75

Karthus: Spell damage nerfed from 175/260/580 to 160/240/540

Karthus: Ability power per cast buffed from 30 to 40

Twisted Fate: Mana buffed from 30/120 to 30/105

Five-cost TFT champion

Jhin: Armor and magic resistance increased to 40

Jhin: Health buffed to 950

Sona: Form ability healing buffed from 5/8/100 to 6/9/100 percent heal

Sona: Form shield duration buffed from 2/2/30 to 2.5/2.5/30 second heal

Patch 14.3 Headliner bonus changes

Vi: Health reduced from 250 to 200

Kayle: Attack speed reduced from 25 to 20 percent attack speed

Zed: attack damage changed to five percent

Sona: Attack speed per attack increased to two percent

Patch 14.3 TFT Augment balance changes

Set 10 Poppy

The Augment Twin Terror was once again hit with nerfs. And during the 14.3 Patch Preview, Mortdog warned that the Switching Gears Augment buff is huge.

Multitier

Twin Terror One and Two: Health nerfed from 350/500 to 300/450

Twin Terror One and Two: Attack speed nerfed from 35/50 to 30/45 percent

Silver

Switching Gears: Gold per swap increased from two to three

Gold

Balanced Budget: A new Balance Budget Plus appears at Stage 4-2, offering nine gold per round

Bigger Shot: Bomb damage buffed from 85 to 100 percent

Heartthrobs: Bonus Hearts increased from 20 to 25 percent

Prismatic

Endless Hordes: Health reduction buffed from 20 to 15 percent

Starter Kit: Now grants four gold

Patch 14.3 TFT item balance changes

Set 10 Vi

Only minor changes were applied to TFT items through Patch 14.3, with the buff to Runaan’s Hurricane and Statikk Shiv potentially the most important.