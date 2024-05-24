TFT Patch 14.11 early notes for Set 11 Inkborn Fables

Heading into the back half of Teamfight Tactics Set 11 Inkborn Fates, Patch 14.11 contains balance tweaks for the metagame, along with Pride cosmetics.

Recommended Videos

When does TFT Set 11 Patch 14.11 go live?

Patch 14.11 is looking like a small minor patch so far. Image via Riot Games

Patch 14.11 is available to test through PBE servers at the time of writing and will drop into live TFT servers on May 29. You can start collecting Pride cosmetics when the update goes live. The new Five-year Bash Pengu’s Party game mode is dropping into PBE servers through Patch 14.11 for testing before it goes live through Patch 14.12.

What are the early TFT Patch 14.11 trait balance changes?

As of May 23, only two traits have received balance changes on the PBE servers for Patch 14.11.

Ghostly : Bonus damage from spectre at breakpoint of eight increased from 32 to 36 percent.

: Bonus damage from spectre at breakpoint of eight increased from 32 to 36 percent. Trickshot: The percentage of previous bounce damage at breakpoint of four increased from 50 to 60 percent.

What are the early TFT Patch 14.11 champion balance changes?

Mostly minor champion changes for TFT Set 11 were getting tested on PBE servers for TFT Patch 14.11, with Syndra the only exception.

One cost TFT champion changes

TFT Set 11 one-cost champion Patch 14.11 balance change Darius Spell damage to adjacent enemies reduced from 200/300/450 to 190/285/450 Garen Mana nerfed from 30/70 to 30/80 Yasuo Shielded attack damage reduced from 14/21/35 to 11/24/55

Two-cost TFT champion changes

TFT Set 11 two-cost champion Patch 14.11 balance change Aatrox Heal slightly increased from 120/140/180 to 120/150/200 Gnar Stacking attack damage increased from 40 to 45 times Senna Physical attack damage sightly increased from 20/25/30 to 20/25/35 percent

Three-cost TFT champion changes

TFT Set 11 three-cost champion Patch 14.11 balance change Diana Reduced damage changed from 30 to 30/30/35 percent Yone Physical damage slightly increased at three-star and Shield at three-star increased from 350 to 375

Four-cost TFT champion changes

TFT Set 11 four-cost champion Patch 14.11 balance change Kayn Health increased from 1100/1980/3564 to 1150/2070/3726 Lillia Small orb damage reduced from 120/180/600 to 110/165/600 Nautilus Mana changed from 60/160 to 60/170 Ornn Mana changed from 80/120 to 80/130 Syndra Starting butterflies reduced from 8/8/10 to 6/6/10 Syndra Butterfly damage increased from 40/60/180 to 45/70/180

Five-cost TFT champion changes

TFT Set 11 five-cost champion Patch 14.11 balance change Lissandra Magic damage adjusted from 640/960/8888 to 660/990/8888

What are the TFT Patch 14.11 Augment changes?

As of May 23, only a handful of Inkborn Fables Augments were getting tested for changes.

Built Different (Gold-tier) : Health increased to 220-480 and attack speed increased to 40-55 percent.

: Health increased to 220-480 and attack speed increased to 40-55 percent. Grim Harvest (Gold-tier) : Omnivamp increased from four to five percent. Champions gained changed from Kha’Zix and Kindred to Yone and Kindred.

: Omnivamp increased from four to five percent. Champions gained changed from Kha’Zix and Kindred to Yone and Kindred. Lucky Paws (Gold-tier) : Kobuko’s ability damage was reduced from 250 to 225 percent.

: Kobuko’s ability damage was reduced from 250 to 225 percent. Venerable Piggy Bank (Gold-tier) : Bonus gold reduced from three to two.

: Bonus gold reduced from three to two. Dragonlord Crown (Prismatic-tier) : Champion gained changed from Janna to Diana and Janna.

: Champion gained changed from Janna to Diana and Janna. Porcelain Crown (Prismatic-tier): Champion gained changed from Lux to Amumu.

When are the early TFT Patch 14.11 changes updated?

All early TFT Patch 14.11 notes are subject to change before dropping into live servers. The next update will happen on May 26 following the 14.11 Patch Rundown through game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more