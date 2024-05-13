How to get TFT Celebrate Pride 2024 cosmetics in Patch 14.11

Riot Games is dropping the annual 2024 Celebrate Pride cosmetics through Patch 14.11 in Teamfight Tactics Set 11, featuring eight booms, two emotes, and 50 Star Shards. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on these items.

All TFT Patch 14.11 Pride event cosmetics

The TFT Pride event begins on May 30 through Patch 14.11 and will only run until June 11 with the launch of Patch 14.12. This is one update sooner than League of Legends as another event is slated to drop in TFT through Patch 14.12. Within the TFT event hub, there are three missions you must complete to earn all of the 2024 Celebrate Pride cosmetics. All three are easy to accomplish, spicing up your board while taking that top-four finish in a lobby.

What are the Pride event missions for TFT Patch 14.11?

The three TFT Set 11 Pride event missions are Tactician’s Stand, Cheer Squad, and Show Your Colors. All three must be completed in sequential order to earn the rewards.

Tactician’s Stand

Play one match of TFT.

Earn a High Five emote.

Cheer Squad

Equip the High Five emote and use it during a match to unlock the next Pride event rewards.

25 Star Shards

Fireworks boom: Mint

Fireworks boom: Rose Quarts

Fireworks boom: Sapphire

Fireworks boom: Obsidian

Fireworks boom: Tanzanite

Fireworks boom: Citrine

Fireworks boom: Rainbow

Show Your Colors

Equip any of the seven Fireworks booms and play a game of TFT to earn the last Pride event rewards.

25 Star Shards

Dip Emote

How to equip Pride trails in TFT Set 11

Pride trails return to TFT Set 11 through the 2024 Pride event. Equipping any Pride icon will activate the Pride trails during an Inkborn Fables game. Unlike the duration of the Celebrate Pride event, Pride trails remain active all year long if a Pride icon is equipped.

All TFT Set 11 Pride event rewards will vanish from the hub on July 11 through Patch 14.12, leaving you only two weeks to collect them all.

