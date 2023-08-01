TFT Patch 13.15 reworks Piltover trait, shifting power and economy

Riot Games is reworking the Teamfight Tactics Piltover trait through Patch 13.15, which is scheduled to go live on Aug. 2, changing how T-Hex impacts the board state while also adjusting the loot tables.

Starting on Aug. 2, through TFT Set Nine Patch 13.15, players will no longer sell their T-Hex when playing the Piltover trait. The rework is intended to simplify player decisions and choices during the late-game stages, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of having to choose between the T-Hex’s power or loot, players will now get both through the reworked Piltover TFT Set Nine trait.

All TFT Piltover changes from Patch 13.15

To compensate for a T-Hex that can’t get sold anymore, the TFT balance team dropped the overall power levels of the summoned unit. But a significant loss-streak will put much of that power back into T-Hex, while a small loss-streak rewards more loot than power. In response to the loot changes, a new loot table will go into effect when Patch 13.15 goes live.

T-Hex balance changes

Charges item will now display the estimated loot value from a victory.

The Progress item will no longer estimate loot value since T-Hex can no longer get sold.

Base armor and magic resistance increased from 15 to 25.

Armor and magic resistance Power decreased from two to one.

Health per Power reduced from 65 to 45.

20 Power breakpoint increases T-Hex to two-star and unlocks Hextech Breath.

40 Power breakpoint advances T-Hex to three-star.

80 Power breakpoint advances T-Hex to four-star.

Star levels are purely visual indicators so you can estimate the T-Hex’s strength. Stats are based on the T-Hex’s current Power.

Winning a round going forward will provide only loot and no Charges to T-Hex. Losing consistently is the only way to build up your T-Hex’s power and increase your loot options. If a player wins a combat round with no Charges, they are rewarded one gold.

It’s unknown at time of writing if the Piltover trait will survive the Mid-Set update. These changes, however, should improve the trait’s overall gameplay for the remainder of TFT Set Nine.

