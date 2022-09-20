TFT Patch 12.18 update glitches shift Mage power for Set 7.5

Complications with the Teamfight Tactics Patch 12.18 update resulted in an incorrect buff to the Mage trait, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, along with several other minor issues.

Patch 12.18, launching on Sept. 21, was supposed to improve the Mage trait as a potential verticle comp. The intended balance change had increased ability power from 75/100/125/150 to 75/110/145/180 percent. The buff applied was 80/110/140/170, potentially providing too much early-game power in conjunction with a Sohm buff in TFT Set 7.5 Patch 12.18, according to Mortdog.

(1/2) Couple things to note here. Due to some patching issues, a few things are a bit different than we wanted. Lux3 is lower than intended, and Radiant Gargoyle didn't get buffed. Those aren't a huge deal.



Mage though ended up at 80/110/140/170, which isn't what we wanted. https://t.co/QsOXetSZO6 — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 20, 2022

The buff to Sohm increased the dragon’s damage at one and two stars, from 275/375/1500 to 300/420/1500, providing more power during the early-game stages. Should the unintended Mage (two) buff become a problem, the TFT will push an immediate hotfix to resolve the issue, according to Mortdog.

In addition to the Mage buff error, several other minor issues occurred. The planned buff to Lux three-star was lower than the TFT balance team had intended but shouldn’t impact the Set 7.5 meta. A buff for Radiant Gargoyle Stoneplate also didn’t get pushed through.

Players looking for alternative comps other than Mages to test out Jade verticle once again. The dragon Shi Oh Yu received significant buffs within Patch 12.18, increasing spell attack damage to 250/275/1000 and buffing damage reduction to 20/25/50. And buffs to Karma, Wukong, and Kai’Sa improved the one-cost TFT Set 7.5 champions as reroll options.

All balance changes from TFT Set 7.5 Patch 12.18 are slated to drop on the live servers on Sept. 21 around 2pm CT.