TFT Mortdog Madness: Standings, format, and scores

The infamous Teamfight Tactics Mortdog Madness four-vs-four tournament returns in Neon Nights during the “for fun” patch, showcasing four European teams against four North American teams.

Taking place on May 14 and 15, the Neon Nights Mortdog Madness tournament contained a total of 32 EMEA and NA players. Each region brought four teams, led by a team captain, for a total of eight teams. All games were played on Patch 12.9, the Neon Nights “for fun” patch, showcasing dragon eggs on each player’s bench at the start of every game.

Every NA team battled against every EMEA team at least once during the first day of competition, with the top four teams picking their game five opponent. Only the top team from each region advanced to the second day of the TFT Mortdog Madness tournament.

Players competed for regional pride and a total prize pool of $10,000. Players could earn a total of $4,000 during the first day, with lobby winners awarding their team $200 over the course of five games. The winner of each game from day two earned their team $500, for a total of $6,000 in conjunction with first and second-place overall prize finishes.

May 14 Mortdog Madness standings

Each of the eight TFT regional teams was split into four lobbies, playing a total of five games. EMEA backed up their trash talk, winning three of the four lobbies during game one on the first day of the competition. NA rebounded slightly during game two with Guubums and his PPgod team sitting atop the leaderboard and the Binoculars team closing the gap for a top-four placement.

Updates to scores and standing at the TFT Mortdog Madness tournament will take place after each day.