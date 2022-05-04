TFT Mortdog Madness returns during Neon Nights 6.5 fun patch

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer is partnering with Wisdom (Giant SlayerTFT) for the return of Mortdog Madness, a team-based Teamfight Tactics tournament pitting Europe against North American players.

Mortdog Madness tournaments have become a staple for the past two TFT sets, showcasing players battling it out for bragging rights and cash. In a partnership between the autobattler’s game design director and Wisdom, the Neon Nights Mortdog Madness tournament will feature a total prize pool of $10,000 and a showdown between the best EMEA and NA players.

The format for the tournament is four-vs-four and will take place over the course of two days, from May 14 to 15. Coverage of the Mortdog Madness tournament will start at 11am CT on both days via the Giant Slayer Teamfight Tactics Twitch channel. Players will compete via Patch 12.9, the “for fun” Set 6.5 update, creating an opportunity for wild shenanigans to take place.

Each region has four captains. Two of the NA captains are Team Liquid Goose and Guubums, who both represented North America at the Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship. The other two captains are Triforce Tactics podcast host and dominant NA tournament player SpicyAppies, alongside the darling of the TFT community, content creator Rayditz.

Representing the EMEA from the other side of the pond is Galaxies World champion Double 61, Team Liquid’s Snoodyboo, grinder extraordinaire Sologesang, and Worlds representative Un33d. All team captains will draft teams leading up to the Mortdog Madness tournament via Twitter.

Fans can watch the TFT 6.5 Neon Nights Mortdog Madness unfold from May 14 to 15 via Twitch.