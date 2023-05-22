TFT Monsters’ Attack Championship Pick’em is live

The best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe have earned their chance to win a world championship title at the Monsters’ Attack Set Eight/8.5 Worlds later this month. And now, fans can support these skilled Tacticians through Riot Games’ Pick’em, which went live on May 22.

A total of 32 players are competing in the TFT Set Eight/8.5 Monsters’ Attack World Championship. Pick’ems for the tournament went live today, allowing fans to pick their favorite player or who they think is the best TFT competitor in the world—all while earning rewards from Riot and bragging rights among friends.

How TFT Monsters’ Attack Pick’ems work

Joining the Monsters’ Attack Pick’em requires visiting the League of Legends website. Once on the site, fans will pick their TFT Set Eight/8.5 Worlds winner from among the 32 players. Fans will then pick the region that the winner will come from. There are a total of nine regions represented at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship.

The next step is to watch all the action unfold this weekend from May 26 to 28.

All TFT Pick’em options end on May 24, so players will want to get their picks in as soon as possible. Pick’em options for the Monsters’ Attack World Championship include the winner (Crystal Ball), region ranking, top eight, group stage, and the grand final. Riot has also added a most-picked Augment option for evergreen Augment choices and Hero Augments.

TFT Monsters’ Attack Worlds Pick’em rewards

There are three possible rewards fans can earn through their TFT Worlds Pick’em picks.

Top eight : Five Little Legends Eggs, two emotes, and a Championship icon

: Five Little Legends Eggs, two emotes, and a Championship icon Top nine to 12 : Three Little Legends Eggs, two emotes, and a Championship icon

: Three Little Legends Eggs, two emotes, and a Championship icon The remainder of the field: One Little Legend Egg, two emotes, and a Championship icon

All players at TFT Monsters’ Attack World Championship

A total of 32 players are competing in the TFT Set Eight/8.5 World Championship, earning their spot through either Regional Championship placements or a win at the Western/Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournaments.

NA TFT Worlds players

Wasianiverson

Jukeyou

Rereplay

Setsuko

EMEA TFT Worlds players

Canbizz

Ging

Haiden

Enzosx

Kurfuzzled

SEA TFT Worlds players

SVM YBY1

JazLatte

Omnomsy

NCC1

China TFT Worlds players

HongLian

Flancy

A Hao

LiLuo

Xian

Korea TFT Worlds players

Dmen

Binteum

Jip pok

Dr Oh

Brazil TFT Worlds players

Vclf

GVidigal

DobZ

LATAM TFT Worlds players

Nain

TexSummers

Maikel

Japan TFT Worlds players

Korumau7

Kahdei

OCE TFT Worlds players

Skillfulism

Kahdei

The TFT Monsters’ Attack World Championship runs from May 26 to 28. Fans will want to make their Set Eight/8.5 Worlds Pick’em picks prior to its start.

