TFT Monsters’ Attack Championship Pick’em is live

The best Teamfight Tactics players from around the globe have earned their chance to win a world championship title at the Monsters’ Attack Set Eight/8.5 Worlds later this month. And now, fans can support these skilled Tacticians through Riot Games’ Pick’em, which went live on May 22.
A total of 32 players are competing in the TFT Set Eight/8.5 Monsters’ Attack World Championship. Pick’ems for the tournament went live today, allowing fans to pick their favorite player or who they think is the best TFT competitor in the world—all while earning rewards from Riot and bragging rights among friends.
How TFT Monsters’ Attack Pick’ems work
Joining the Monsters’ Attack Pick’em requires visiting the League of Legends website. Once on the site, fans will pick their TFT Set Eight/8.5 Worlds winner from among the 32 players. Fans will then pick the region that the winner will come from. There are a total of nine regions represented at the Monsters’ Attack World Championship.
The next step is to watch all the action unfold this weekend from May 26 to 28.
All TFT Pick’em options end on May 24, so players will want to get their picks in as soon as possible. Pick’em options for the Monsters’ Attack World Championship include the winner (Crystal Ball), region ranking, top eight, group stage, and the grand final. Riot has also added a most-picked Augment option for evergreen Augment choices and Hero Augments.
TFT Monsters’ Attack Worlds Pick’em rewards
There are three possible rewards fans can earn through their TFT Worlds Pick’em picks.
- Top eight: Five Little Legends Eggs, two emotes, and a Championship icon
- Top nine to 12: Three Little Legends Eggs, two emotes, and a Championship icon
- The remainder of the field: One Little Legend Egg, two emotes, and a Championship icon
All players at TFT Monsters’ Attack World Championship
A total of 32 players are competing in the TFT Set Eight/8.5 World Championship, earning their spot through either Regional Championship placements or a win at the Western/Eastern Last Chance Qualifier tournaments.
NA TFT Worlds players
- Wasianiverson
- Jukeyou
- Rereplay
- Setsuko
EMEA TFT Worlds players
- Canbizz
- Ging
- Haiden
- Enzosx
- Kurfuzzled
SEA TFT Worlds players
- SVM YBY1
- JazLatte
- Omnomsy
- NCC1
China TFT Worlds players
- HongLian
- Flancy
- A Hao
- LiLuo
- Xian
Korea TFT Worlds players
- Dmen
- Binteum
- Jip pok
- Dr Oh
Brazil TFT Worlds players
- Vclf
- GVidigal
- DobZ
LATAM TFT Worlds players
- Nain
- TexSummers
- Maikel
Japan TFT Worlds players
- Korumau7
- Kahdei
OCE TFT Worlds players
- Skillfulism
- Kahdei
The TFT Monsters’ Attack World Championship runs from May 26 to 28. Fans will want to make their Set Eight/8.5 Worlds Pick’em picks prior to its start.