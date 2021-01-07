TFT Jan. 7 Set 4.5 PBE patch notes buff Brawler and Vanguard traits

Teamfight Tactics Fates: Festival of Beasts’ third day on the PBE servers will feature a number of experimental changes today.

Scheduled to officially launch on Jan. 21, TFT Set 4.5 has featured several new comps to test out on the PBE servers. Changes are being made on a daily basis, with today’s adjustments focusing on buffs to the Brawler and Vanguard traits, according to the principle TFT designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Another day, another PBE Patch notes. As always you can find them on the discord, and they go live next PBE server deploy (which is usually around Noon PST)



Lots of changes, but for me the highlights are in the traits section with Brawler and Vanguard.



The Brawler trait was adjusted to give Brawler champions an additional 20/50/100/200 bonus AD and Vanguard champs will receive 20/40/70/100 magic resist. Other notable changes in the Jan. 7 PBE notes include a nerf to Tristana’s spell attack speed, nerfs to Kayle, Samira, and Yone, as well as a buff to Olaf.

Tristana spell attack speed: 70/90/120 reduced to 50/60/80 percent.

Fiora spell stun duration: 1.5/2/3 increased to 2.5/3/4 seconds.

Rakan: Disarm radius increased. Disarm duration increased to 2.5/3/4 seconds.

Kayle: Armor reduced to 20. Wave damage reduced to 90/165/500.

Xayah: Spell AD reduced to 250/275/325 percent.

Olaf: Ult growth increased to 30 percent, from 20 percent.

Samira: Spell shot AD reduced 20 percent to 80. Attack speed reduced from 0.9 to 0.85.

Yone: Unforgotten spell damage reduced from 350/600/1,500 to 300/500/1,500.

Several items were also adjusted in today’s TFT Set 4.5 PBE notes, including Hand of Justice, Zeke’s Herald, and Chalice of Power. All three items have been staples within the Fates meta for several patches. After proving to be a tad too powerful in Set 4.5 on the PBE servers, though, Zeke’s Herald’s bonus attack speed was reduced to 30 percent. Chalice’s bonus spell power was reduced from 35 to 30, while Hand of Justice had its damage/healing reduced to 40 percent.

All of the modifications on the PBE are subject to change prior to the official launch of TFT Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts on Jan. 21.