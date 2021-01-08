TFT Dragonsoul trait undergoing changes on PBE

"We're be trying out a version of Dragonsoul with multiple souls at higher ranks."

Heading into the first weekend of testing Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts on the PBE, Teamfight Tactics devs are trying out some changes to the Dragonsoul trait.

Scheduled to launch on the live servers on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 has undergone daily patches on the PBE in an effort to balance the mid-set prior to release. Some of the adjustments have included buffs to Vanguard and Brawler, along with multiple nerfs to Yone. And game designer Chaemirix posted on Twitter last night that a new version of Dragonsoul on the PBE should “feel less volatile.”

For Tomorrow's PBE, we're be trying out a version of Dragonsoul with multiple souls at higher ranks. This should feel less volatile.



We'll be looking for feedback over the weekend. (Numbers might not be in a perfect spot for balance on this first pass!)

The new changes to Dragonsoul have reduced the attack speed and spell power of the Blessing while adding Blessings at higher increments. The fifth attack blast will also now deal 50 percent of the target’s maximum health in magic damage at each increment. Blessings won’t stack, for now, according to Chaemirix.

Three Dragonsoul: One Blessing; 30 attack speed and spell power.

Six Dragonsoul: Two Blessing; 60 attack speed and spell power.

Nine Dragonsoul: Four Blessing; 100 attack speed and spell power.

“When a Dragonsoul ally takes damage, they’ll request a ‘Blessing’ from the bank (1/2/4), unless they already have one,” Chaemirix said. “When they die, they will pass the Blessing (including progress towards next blast) onto the closest, un-blessed Dragonsoul ally.”

Containing seven champions, the Dragonsoul trait has recently proven to be worth chasing. Tristana, Brand, and Braum are solid early-game units to build around. And Shyvana, Olaf, Aurelion Sol, and Swain can clean up the battlefield during the late-game stages.

PBE modifications are subject to change on a daily basis leading up to the official launch of TFT Set 4.5 on Jan. 21.