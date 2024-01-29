Category:
Teamfight Tactics

TFT devs scale back item variance for Patch 14.3, major changes coming after Remix Rumble Worlds

Say goodbye to gold openers, for now.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 12:47 pm
Image of digital Ziggs in TFT Set 10
Set 10 Ziggs | Image via Riot Games

Significant changes to the item and loot drop system will hit Teamfight Tactics through Patch 14.5, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, along with a temporary fix through Patch 14.3 heading into the Remix Rumble Regional Finals and World Championship

Recommended Videos

Variance within a game is healthy but “not every system needs to be something that increases potential outcomes,” according to Mortdog. The TFT design team has big plans for the item and loot distribution system that goes live after the Remix Rumble World Championship through Patch 14.5. As a temporary fix for high-Elo competitive players who are seeking to qualify for Worlds through Regional Final tournaments, though, Patch 14.3 will reduce the item variance to nothing.

Pengu mixing songs as DJ on stage
Competitive integrity wins out over fun. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

“So as a temporary measure, in 14.3 we will take the current system and lower it’s max item variance from two to zero,” Mortdog said. “The short version of what this means is that all players will always have the same number of item components, and essentially gold starts are gone.”

Casual players may not like the changes but it’s the best move for “competitive integrity,” according to Mortdog. After Worlds is over, Patch 14.5 will reduce the overall variance in TFT. The team also has “some surprises” for players while keeping the randomness of the autobattler fair with healthy amounts of variance. 

The final regional Set 10 events for Remix Rumble will take place over the next two weeks, followed by Regional Finals at the end of the month. The TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship is scheduled to run from March 1 to 3. 

Changes to TFT’s item variance system will take place through Patch 14.3, which is scheduled to go live on Feb. 7. Players can likely check out these adjustments on the PBE servers later this week. 

related content
Read Article TFT Patch 14.2 notes: Reworks, buffs, and nerfs fine-tune the meta
Ezreal snapping fingers to beat of music
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Patch 14.2 notes: Reworks, buffs, and nerfs fine-tune the meta
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 23, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship: How to watch, format, and more
Pengu spinning tracks for TFT Set 10
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship: How to watch, format, and more
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Riot switches up TFT World Championship seeds for Set 11
Logo for TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot switches up TFT World Championship seeds for Set 11
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 18, 2024
Read Article When can you surrender in Teamfight Tactics?
Teamfight Tactics Evil Teemo
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
When can you surrender in Teamfight Tactics?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings
Two cosplayers stand with the TFT Championship Belt at the Vegas Open.
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article TFT Patch 14.2 notes: Reworks, buffs, and nerfs fine-tune the meta
Ezreal snapping fingers to beat of music
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Patch 14.2 notes: Reworks, buffs, and nerfs fine-tune the meta
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 23, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship: How to watch, format, and more
Pengu spinning tracks for TFT Set 10
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship: How to watch, format, and more
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Riot switches up TFT World Championship seeds for Set 11
Logo for TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble World Championship
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
Riot switches up TFT World Championship seeds for Set 11
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 18, 2024
Read Article When can you surrender in Teamfight Tactics?
Teamfight Tactics Evil Teemo
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
When can you surrender in Teamfight Tactics?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings
Two cosplayers stand with the TFT Championship Belt at the Vegas Open.
Category:
Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Remix Rumble K/DA Cup standings
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 14, 2024

Author

Danny Forster
Lead MTG and TFT scribe for Dot Esports. Danny is a gamer beach bum residing in Spacecoast Florida—who also enjoys anime, fishing, and Star Wars. You can typically catch Danny playing TCGs and a variety of strategic games. He also hangs out on Twitter @Dannyspacecoast.