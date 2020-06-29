TFT changes in 10.14 PBE cycle reveal interesting tweaks

The newest Teamfight Tactics adjustments being tested on the PBE for the 10.14 cycle were revealed today, tweaking Cybernetic and Star Guardian.

Recent adjustments within the TFT Patch 10.14 PBE cycle include changes being tested for Urgot, according to a statement by lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer last week. Some of the traits receiving continuous tweaks include Cybernetics and Star Guardians, along with unit adjustments to Ashe, Jhin, Neeko, and another mana hit to Aurelion Sol.

Urgot is still a hot topic, but no recent adjustments were listed for the Battlecast champion today. Adjustments that were made last week to Urgot on the PBE included the following, according to Mortdog.

Spell Targeting: Adjusted from farthest in Attack Range to farthest.

Urgot’s spell now hits the first enemy it collides with instead of always hitting the intended target.

Attack Range: Reduced from 660 (three Hexes) to 420 (two Hexes).

Execute is now preventable with Guardian’s Angel.

Time to reel in enemy now scales with his Star Level (3/2/1 seconds).

Mana adjustment from 40/90 to 50/100.

Mana Reduction per cast from 10/20/90 to 20/30/100.

Cybernetics recently had their attack damage reduced on the PBE due to the strong nature of the comp and its domination of the meta. But after testing, it was determined that Cybernetic AD should return to 40 percent from the previously reduced 35 percent.

A similar tweak was made to Star Guardians following a PBE test that reduced the nine-unit mana from 55 to 40. This was likely too big of a hit to the spell-casting ladies and a recent change has increased the mana to 45 for nine Star Guardian units.

Several TFT units are also receiving minor adjustments for testing in the 10.14 PBE cycle. Aurelion Sol had its mana lowered from 10/20/50 to 10/15/50, despite the recent hotfix that was intended to nerf it. Damage from Neeko was reverted from 150/250/750 to 150/250/500, while Jhin’s AD was increased from 244/344/4,444 percent to 350/500/4,444 percent.

The final adjustment made this week in the TFT Patch 10.14 PBE cycle was to Ashe. Her stun duration was tweaked from 2/2/4 to 2/3/4. An increase in stun duration also led to her damage being lowered from 250/300/700 to 200/300/600.

Not all adjustments applied to the TFT Patch 10.14 PBE cycle are permanent and are subject to change prior to the next update.