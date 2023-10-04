TFT 13.20 PBE notes: All early changes so far

All buffs and nerfs players should expected to drop in Patch 13.20.

Riot prepares for competitive Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 regional tournaments through a rework to the Multicaster trait, along with a large number of smaller tweaks to the meta.

Patch 13.20 is the second to last update prior to the NA Regional Finals, scheduled to take place from Oct. 27 to 29. The NA Noxus Cup will feature Patch 13.19 (B-patch) and the NA Last Chance Qualifier tournament will showcase gameplay through Patch 13.20. Early PBE notes consist of a large number of tweaks across the board which are mostly buffs through spell magic and physical damage. A rework was also applied to the Multicaster trait.

Early PBE changes for Patch 13.20 are subject to change prior to the update’s launch on Oct. 11. All buffs and nerfs are from PBE notes at the time of writing on Oct. 4. Updates will take place leading up to the official release of TFT Patch 13.20.

PBE TFT trait changes

Small changes were applied to the Bilgewater trait, along with a rework to Multicaster.

Bilgewater: Base damage increased at breakpoints five and nine to 170/999

Base damage increased at breakpoints five and nine to 170/999 Bilgewater: Extra damage dealt at the breakpoint of five increased to 60 percent

Extra damage dealt at the breakpoint of five increased to 60 percent Multicaster : Rework—”Multicaster units cast their ability one additional time. Bonus casts have reduced effectiveness.”

: Rework—”Multicaster units cast their ability one additional time. Bonus casts have reduced effectiveness.” Multicaster: Breakpoints no longer offer extra casts.

Breakpoints no longer offer extra casts. Multicaster: Breakpoints two and three are 55/30 percent reduction

Breakpoints two and three are 55/30 percent reduction Multicaster: Breakpoint of four is 20 percent reduction plus attacks grant five bonus mana

Breakpoint of four is 20 percent reduction plus attacks grant five bonus mana Rogue: Bleed reduced at breakpoint of four to 55 percent bonus damage

Bleed reduced at breakpoint of four to 55 percent bonus damage Shurima: Ascension bonus increased to 30/60/111 percent

Ascension bonus increased to 30/60/111 percent Strategist: Shield adjusted to 250/400/600/900 and ability power adjusted to 15/25/40/60

Shield adjusted to 250/400/600/900 and ability power adjusted to 15/25/40/60 Vanquisher: Critical strike chance at breakpoint of six reduced to 55 percent

PBE TFT champion changes

Multiple levers were adjusted for Sona, while a large number of minor buffs were applied to magic and physical damage through spells.

Cassiopeia: Magic damage nerfed to 155/230/350 and bonus damage reduced to 47/69/105

Magic damage nerfed to 155/230/350 and bonus damage reduced to 47/69/105 Cho’Gath: Gained maximum health changed to 35 across the board and mana adjusted to 40/100

Gained maximum health changed to 35 across the board and mana adjusted to 40/100 Graves: Physical damage reduced to 140/210/314

Physical damage reduced to 140/210/314 Jhin: Damage reduced by each hit increased to 56 percent

Damage reduced by each hit increased to 56 percent Milio: Mana changed to 20/70

Mana changed to 20/70 Orianna: Mana adjusted to 20/70, attack damage increased to 0.75, and attack damage nerfed to 35/53/79

Mana adjusted to 20/70, attack damage increased to 0.75, and attack damage nerfed to 35/53/79 Samira: Physical damage nerfed to 86/128/203

Physical damage nerfed to 86/128/203 Sett: Ionia bonus maximum health reduced to plus-180

Ionia bonus maximum health reduced to plus-180 Soraka: Lowest health ally heal nerfed to 150/170/200 and additional heal below 50 percent health reduced to 50/56/66

Lowest health ally heal nerfed to 150/170/200 and additional heal below 50 percent health reduced to 50/56/66 Taliyah: Spell magic damage buffed to 120/180/270 and active magic damage buffed to 200/300/450

Spell magic damage buffed to 120/180/270 and active magic damage buffed to 200/300/450 Twisted Fate: Duration to cards exploding changed from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds

Duration to cards exploding changed from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds Darius: Physical damage increased to 283/421/622

Physical damage increased to 283/421/622 Karma: Spell damage increased to 180/270/440

Spell damage increased to 180/270/440 Nautilus: Armor and magic resistance bonus increased to 33 percent and mana changed to 80/140

Armor and magic resistance bonus increased to 33 percent and mana changed to 80/140 Rek’Sai: Marked enemy damage buffed to 114/176/270

Marked enemy damage buffed to 114/176/270 Sona: Magic damage increased to 180/270/440

Magic damage increased to 180/270/440 Sona: Each hit now reduces the damage by 33 percent

Each hit now reduces the damage by 33 percent Sona: Attack speed gained by allies nerfed to 15/20/25 percent but duration of attack speed buffed to “the rest of combat.”

Attack speed gained by allies nerfed to 15/20/25 percent but duration of attack speed buffed to “the rest of combat.” Aphelios: Bonus physical damage for each Chakram equipped buffed to 4.8/7.2/20

Bonus physical damage for each Chakram equipped buffed to 4.8/7.2/20 Azir: Every third attack Sand Soldier damage buffed to 110/160/500

Every third attack Sand Soldier damage buffed to 110/160/500 Azir: Active spell magic damage with three soldiers increased to 77/112/350

Active spell magic damage with three soldiers increased to 77/112/350 Fiora: Heal increased from 20 to 35 percent

Heal increased from 20 to 35 percent Kai’Sa: Mana adjusted to 40/110

Mana adjusted to 40/110 Xayah: Physical damage adjusted from 67/103/243 to 67/103/206

Physical damage adjusted from 67/103/243 to 67/103/206 Aatrox: Physical damage changed from 220/330/4500 to 232/360/4500

Physical damage changed from 220/330/4500 to 232/360/4500 Aatrox: Health gained through Darkin Blade reduced to 250

PBE TFT item changes

Multiple Chem Mods were tweaked, along with minor buffs to Support items like Chalice of Power and Zeke’s Herald.

Adaptive Helm: Added “Gain one mana when struck by an attack” to units equipped in the front two rows

Added “Gain one mana when struck by an attack” to units equipped in the front two rows Ionia Emblem: Attack speed reduced from 33 to 25 percent

Attack speed reduced from 33 to 25 percent Jak’sho the Protean: Added “Gain one mana when struck by an attack” to units equipped in the front two rows

Added “Gain one mana when struck by an attack” to units equipped in the front two rows Aegis of the Legion: Duration increased from eight seconds to 12

Duration increased from eight seconds to 12 Banshee’s Veil: Added 15 percent attack speed to other abilities at combat start

Added 15 percent attack speed to other abilities at combat start Chalice of Power: Ability power granted increased to 25

Ability power granted increased to 25 Zeke’s Herald: Attack speed granted increased to 30 percent

Attack speed granted increased to 30 percent Shimmer Injector Overcharge: Heal increased to 100 percent of maximum health

Heal increased to 100 percent of maximum health Unstable Chemtank Mod: Maximum health gained increased to 40 percent

Maximum health gained increased to 40 percent Adaptive Implant Mod: Attack damage and ability power increased to 35 percent and Omnivamp when below the health threshold increased to 35 percent

Attack damage and ability power increased to 35 percent and Omnivamp when below the health threshold increased to 35 percent Refractor Beam Apex Turret: Three-count increased damage buffed from 30 to 40 percent

PBE TFT Augment changes

A majority of the Augment changes for Patch 13.20 through PBE servers are minor tweaks.

Adrenaline Rush: Health threshold increased from 50 to 60 percent

Health threshold increased from 50 to 60 percent Built Different Two: Health gained adjusted to 225-475

Health gained adjusted to 225-475 Built Different Three: Attack speed adjusted to 50-70 percent

Attack speed adjusted to 50-70 percent Defensive Dash: Shield adjusted to 100-250

Shield adjusted to 100-250 Double Trouble Two: Attack damage and ability power reduced to 30 percent and 30

Attack damage and ability power reduced to 30 percent and 30 Double Trouble Three: Attack damage and ability power reduced to 40 percent and 40

Attack damage and ability power reduced to 40 percent and 40 Gifts from the Fallen: Attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance reduced to three percent and three

Attack damage, ability power, armor, and magic resistance reduced to three percent and three Item Grab Bag Three: Gold increased to four

Gold increased to four Long Distance Pals Two: Shared stats reduced to 22 percent

Shared stats reduced to 22 percent Money Money Money!: Number of turns reduced from four to three

Number of turns reduced from four to three Money Money!: Number of turns reduced from four to three

Number of turns reduced from four to three Perfected Repetition: Ability power gained increased to nine

Ability power gained increased to nine Petricite Shackles: Damage dealt by Demacian units reduced to 12 percent

Damage dealt by Demacian units reduced to 12 percent Tactician Tools: Added “Gain one Component Anvil.”

Added “Gain one Component Anvil.” Tons of Stats!: Buffs to the team are now 44 health, four percent attack damage, four ability power, four armor, four magic resistance, four percent attack speed, and four mana.

Buffs to the team are now 44 health, four percent attack damage, four ability power, four armor, four magic resistance, four percent attack speed, and four mana. Vampiric Blades: Omnivamp gained for Rogue units reduced from 20 to 18 percent

