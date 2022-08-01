TFT 12.14 B-patch nerfs Aurelion Sol and Morellonomicon, implements Astral bug fix

A significant Teamfight Tactics 12.14 B-patch will go live tomorrow, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, resolving bug issues around Jinx and the Astral trait while nerfing recently buffed Set Seven dragon champions like Aurelion Sol and Shyvana.

Scheduled to release on Aug. 2 around 2pm CT, the TFT 12.14 B-patch seeks to resolve bug issues while toning down 10-cost dragons that got buffed in the initial update. The team decided to ship a B-patch with the goal of increasing early and late-game options, according to Mortdog. The dragons getting nerfed are expected to remain viable options while bug fixes to Jinx and Astral should solve a number of frustrating issues on the ranked ladder.

Here’s every TFT 12.14 B-patch balance change slated to go live on Aug. 2, according to Mortdog.

Aurelion Sol: Spell damage nerfed from 400/700/5000 to 375/625/5000

Aurelion Sol: Ascension timer increased from 15 to 18 seconds

Aurelion Sol: Ascended damage amplification reduced from 33 to 15 percent

Jinx: Attack damage reduced from 65 to 60

Jinx: Ragewing emblem will no longer receive Rage from Jinx’s ability while enraged and she will now receive the Rage after the enrage effect ends

Shyvana: Spell damage nerfed from 1200/1800/30000 to 1050/1650/30000

Sylas: Mana adjusted from 60/130 to 70/140

Astral: Bug resolved that allowed players to toggle in Astral champions during the planning phase

Astral: Astral nine orb drop rate reduced from 75 to 45 percent

Guild: Attack damage bonus buffed from five to eight

Trainer: Nomsy base health reduced from 400 to 225

Trainer: Nomsy health per snack increased from 20 to 25

Morellonmicon: Ability power reduced from 50 to 40

Zz’Rot Portal: Health by stage adjusted from 1500/1800/2100/2500 to 1350/1600/1900/2250 (Stages 1-2, three, four, and five-plus)

Zz’Rot Portal Hyper Roll: Health by stage adjusted from 1500/2100/2500 to 1350/1900/2250

Both North America and the EMEA regions have major tournaments taking place this coming weekend. The Jade Cup will determine the final list of invitees to the Mid-Set Finale in NA while the EMEA qualifiers will determine many of the players competing at the second Golden Cup Spatula.

Players will have several days to iron out game plans for the tournaments taking place this weekend sinc the meta isn’t expected to shift too dramatically. All TFT Set Seven 12.14 B-patch changes will go live on Aug. 2 around 2pm CT.