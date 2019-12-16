Teamfight Tactics player creates tool that analyzes meta by tracking Twitch streamers

For Teamfight Tactics players looking to get a jump on the current meta, one fan has the answer.

A savvy TFT fan developed a tool that gathers information from every active Twitch stream, compiling the team compositions being played in the early, mid, and late-game. The website, called MetaTFT.io, was posted on Reddit yesterday.

Screengrab via MetaTFT.io

“The service is gathering stats from every active Twitch stream 24/7 pretty much frame by frame and extracts the current round and the current build,” according to MetaTFT’s developer. “The service then calculates the Pick Rate as well as the synergies for each alliance.”

This is a good tool to gauge the current meta. Players can also use this information to determine counters to the top picked traits. Wardens appear to be leading the charge at all stages of the game, for example, likely due to minor tweaks in Patch 9.24 and the debut of Amumu. Due to its prevalence, players may want to experiment with counters that work around Warden’s tankiness. Desert units reduce armor, Poison units’ mana lock stops the use of enemy abilities, and Assassins can ignore the beefy frontline and aim for the carries instead.

Screengrab via MetaTFT.io

A “Streamers” tab on the site is a good way to see what builds the top content creators are actively working on. If you see a broadcaster playing an interesting team comp, all you have to do is click on their name and it’ll send you directly to their Twitch channel.

Though the service is still in its infancy, the developer is working on adding individual champion statistics and creating dynamic tier lists.