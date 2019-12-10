Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.24: Full notes and updates

The final Teamfight Tactics patch before 2020 introduces a new units and the Soulbound trait, buffs and nerfs some outliers, and makes some necessary quality of life adjustments.
Patch 9.24 marks the debut of Amumu and Senna to the Convergence, along with Lucian’s return as a Soulbound Light unit. And pesky Singed players may be disappointed—the Alchemist is taking a hit which should balance him out among the competition. Light units finally get some love, and Interface updates should improve quality of life and the matchmaking experience.
Here are the full Teamfight Tactics 9.24 patch notes.
Soulbound Champions and Amumu
Soulbound
- Two-unit bonus: The first Soulbound champion to die will instead continue fighting as an untargetable spirit until all other Soulbound champions are dead.
Senna
- Tier two
- Origin: Shadow
- Class: Soulbound
- Ability – Piercing Darkness: Senna fires a beam through her furthest ally, dealing 50/100/150 magic damage to enemies, and buffing allies’ on-hits for five seconds to deal 25/45/75 magic damage from Senna.
Lucian
- Tier four
- Origin: Light
- Class: Soulbound
- Ability – The Culling: Lucian fires 10 plus (two times his attacks per second) bullets in a direction over four seconds, each dealing 25/30/50 percent of his Attack Damage, applying on-hits, and dealing 40/50/100 additional magic damage.
Amumu
- Tier five
- Origin: Inferno
- Class: Warden
- Ability – Curse of the Sad Mummy: Amumu explodes in an infernal tantrum, dealing 150/250/1337 magic damage to all enemies within two/three/four hexes, and stunning them for two seconds.
Interface Updates
Updated Level Bar
- Hovering the “Buy XP” tool tip now displays how much gold you need to hit your next level.
- Now displays your current level and XP progress.
- Now displays the drop rates for different tiers based on your level.
- Flipped the locations of the buy XP and refresh buttons. Careful with this one.
Return to Home and Draft Buttons
- The “Home Button” appears when you’re scouting on other players’ boards or the carousel and can be used to quickly return to your home board.
- The “Carousel Button” takes you back to the carousel when looking anywhere else during the shared draft.
Traits
Berserker
- Six-unit bonus: Now additionally grants all Berserkers plus 25 Attack Damage.
Cloud
- Dodge Chance changed from 15/20/30 percent to 20/25/35 percent.
Electric
- Damage changed from 70/250/500 to 100/300/500.
Inferno
- Effect changed from triggers on spell damage to triggers on spell damage and critical strikes.
- Bonus Damage changed from 80/175/250 percent over five seconds to 70/120/180 percent over four seconds.
- Hexes that light on fire changed from one/one/one to one/three/five.
Light
- Attack Speed Bonus changed from 10/20/35 percent to 15/25/35 percent.
Ocean
- Mana Regen changed from 15/35/60 to 15/30/60.
Ranger
- Two-unit bonus: Chance to activate Attack Speed bonus changed from 30 percent to 35 percent.
- Four-unit bonus: Chance to activate Attack Speed bonus changed from 65 percent to 80 percent.
- Six-unit bonus: 100 percent chance to activate a 2.5 times Attack Speed bonus.
Shadow
With the addition of Senna, we restructured the trait from two/four to three/six as she was making it too easy to access the top-end.
- Now a three/six bonus.
- Shadow champions gain bonus damage for four seconds. Resets when they participate in a takedown.
- Three-unit bonus: Plus 70 percent damage
- Six-unit bonus: Plus 140 percent damage and resets when any Shadow champion gets a takedown.
Summoner
- Bonus Duration and Health increased from 40/100 percent to 30/120 percent.
Champions
Tier One
- Ivern Shield Value decreased from 200/350/500 to 200/300/400.
- Maokai Passive Heal decreased from 100/175/250 to 100/150/200.
- Renekton Spell Healing decreased from 150/250/350 to 150/225/300.
Tier Two
- Neeko Attack Range increased from two to three.
- Yasuo Attack Damage increased from 55 to 60.
Tier Three
- Aatrox Total Mana decreased from 85 to 70.
- Sivir Attack Damage increased from 50 to 55.
- Soraka Attack Range increased from two to three.
- Soraka Attack Speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7.
Tier Four
- Annie: Tibbers Health decreased from 2200 to 2000.
- Annie: Tibbers Armor decreased from 40 to 30.
- Brand Ability Damage decreased from 250/325/400 to 225/300/600.
- Malphite Ability Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/300/1000.
- Yorick: Ghoul Health changed from 600/1000/1400 to 600/1000/2000.
Tier Five
- Taric Total Mana decreased from 150 to 125.
- Singed Ability Damage decreased from 200/400/2000 to 150/300/2000.
Lux Tier
- Lux Total Mana decreased from 85 to 80.
- Lux Ability Damage increased from 500/800/9999 to 600/900/9999.
Items
- Phantom Dancer now only negates the bonus damage from critical strikes, rather than dodging the entire attack. This change will not be reflected in the PD tooltip until patch 10.1.
- Reduced the likelihood of class items appearing on Dragon.
- Re-enabled a bunch of items to drop from Dragons and Rift Herald again. Now only Thieves Gloves, Force of Nature, and Titanic Hydra will not drop.
- Giant Slayer Damage changed from eight percent to nine percent.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a ranked bug where getting zero LP for a fourth place finish would result in a demotion. Getting fourth place will now always grant at least 1LP.
- Fixed Taliyah’s tooltip to say she targets a random enemy, and to include the stun duration.
- Fixed a bug where every Lux except Light had 10 more base AD than intended.
- Fixed a bug where Yasuo took too long to reach his hex and resume attacking as his R ended.
- Fixed some of the loading screen tips to be more up to date.
- Fixed a bug where Twitch’s Spray and Pray would stop working after cast if he was equipped with Runaan’s Hurricane.
- Fixed Renekton’s ability tooltip to properly say it deals magic damage.
- Fixed a bug where occasionally Skarner’s shield would persist across rounds.
- Fixed Inferno damage zones being created when Zyra plants expire.
- Fixed a bug where continuously applying Red Buff or Morellos burn for more than 10 seconds would cause the anti-healing to no longer affect the target.
- Fixed a bug where you could get double the health bonus from Earth Hexes.