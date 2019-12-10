Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.24: Full notes and updates

The final Teamfight Tactics patch before 2020 introduces a new units and the Soulbound trait, buffs and nerfs some outliers, and makes some necessary quality of life adjustments.

Patch 9.24 marks the debut of Amumu and Senna to the Convergence, along with Lucian’s return as a Soulbound Light unit. And pesky Singed players may be disappointed—the Alchemist is taking a hit which should balance him out among the competition. Light units finally get some love, and Interface updates should improve quality of life and the matchmaking experience.

Here are the full Teamfight Tactics 9.24 patch notes.

Soulbound Champions and Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Soulbound

Two-unit bonus: The first Soulbound champion to die will instead continue fighting as an untargetable spirit until all other Soulbound champions are dead.

Senna

Tier two

Origin: Shadow

Class: Soulbound

Ability – Piercing Darkness: Senna fires a beam through her furthest ally, dealing 50/100/150 magic damage to enemies, and buffing allies’ on-hits for five seconds to deal 25/45/75 magic damage from Senna.

Lucian

Tier four

Origin: Light

Class: Soulbound

Ability – The Culling: Lucian fires 10 plus (two times his attacks per second) bullets in a direction over four seconds, each dealing 25/30/50 percent of his Attack Damage, applying on-hits, and dealing 40/50/100 additional magic damage.

Amumu

Tier five

Origin: Inferno

Class: Warden

Ability – Curse of the Sad Mummy: Amumu explodes in an infernal tantrum, dealing 150/250/1337 magic damage to all enemies within two/three/four hexes, and stunning them for two seconds.

Interface Updates

Updated Level Bar

Image via Riot Games

Hovering the “Buy XP” tool tip now displays how much gold you need to hit your next level.

Now displays your current level and XP progress.

Now displays the drop rates for different tiers based on your level.

Flipped the locations of the buy XP and refresh buttons. Careful with this one.

Return to Home and Draft Buttons

Image via Riot Games

The “Home Button” appears when you’re scouting on other players’ boards or the carousel and can be used to quickly return to your home board.

The “Carousel Button” takes you back to the carousel when looking anywhere else during the shared draft.

Traits

Image via Riot Games

Berserker

Six-unit bonus: Now additionally grants all Berserkers plus 25 Attack Damage.

Cloud

Dodge Chance changed from 15/20/30 percent to 20/25/35 percent.

Electric

Damage changed from 70/250/500 to 100/300/500.

Inferno

Effect changed from triggers on spell damage to triggers on spell damage and critical strikes.

Bonus Damage changed from 80/175/250 percent over five seconds to 70/120/180 percent over four seconds.

Hexes that light on fire changed from one/one/one to one/three/five.

Light

Attack Speed Bonus changed from 10/20/35 percent to 15/25/35 percent.

Ocean

Mana Regen changed from 15/35/60 to 15/30/60.

Ranger

Two-unit bonus: Chance to activate Attack Speed bonus changed from 30 percent to 35 percent.

Four-unit bonus: Chance to activate Attack Speed bonus changed from 65 percent to 80 percent.

Six-unit bonus: 100 percent chance to activate a 2.5 times Attack Speed bonus.

Shadow

With the addition of Senna, we restructured the trait from two/four to three/six as she was making it too easy to access the top-end.

Now a three/six bonus.

Shadow champions gain bonus damage for four seconds. Resets when they participate in a takedown.

Three-unit bonus: Plus 70 percent damage

Six-unit bonus: Plus 140 percent damage and resets when any Shadow champion gets a takedown.

Summoner

Bonus Duration and Health increased from 40/100 percent to 30/120 percent.

Champions

Image via Riot Games

Tier One

Ivern Shield Value decreased from 200/350/500 to 200/300/400.

Maokai Passive Heal decreased from 100/175/250 to 100/150/200.

Renekton Spell Healing decreased from 150/250/350 to 150/225/300.

Tier Two

Neeko Attack Range increased from two to three.

Yasuo Attack Damage increased from 55 to 60.

Tier Three

Aatrox Total Mana decreased from 85 to 70.

Sivir Attack Damage increased from 50 to 55.

Soraka Attack Range increased from two to three.

Soraka Attack Speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7.

Tier Four

Annie: Tibbers Health decreased from 2200 to 2000.

Annie: Tibbers Armor decreased from 40 to 30.

Brand Ability Damage decreased from 250/325/400 to 225/300/600.

Malphite Ability Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/300/1000.

Yorick: Ghoul Health changed from 600/1000/1400 to 600/1000/2000.

Tier Five

Taric Total Mana decreased from 150 to 125.

Singed Ability Damage decreased from 200/400/2000 to 150/300/2000.

Lux Tier

Lux Total Mana decreased from 85 to 80.

Lux Ability Damage increased from 500/800/9999 to 600/900/9999.

Items

Phantom Dancer now only negates the bonus damage from critical strikes, rather than dodging the entire attack. This change will not be reflected in the PD tooltip until patch 10.1.

Reduced the likelihood of class items appearing on Dragon.

Re-enabled a bunch of items to drop from Dragons and Rift Herald again. Now only Thieves Gloves, Force of Nature, and Titanic Hydra will not drop.

Giant Slayer Damage changed from eight percent to nine percent.

Bugfixes