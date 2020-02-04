Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.3: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics devs explained that February’s patches will focus more on smaller balance adjustments while they prepare for set three’s March launch. And today’s patch does exactly that.

Though today’s update isn’t as grand as previous patches, Riot is buffing weak aspects of the autobattler rather than nerfing overpowered champs. And the ever-important Spatula, which has cemented itself heavily in the current meta, is being removed from the Carousel stage. Players will only be able to snag it from drops. A few trait and item tweaks should also balance things out going into the end of Rise of the Elements.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 10.3.

System

Krugs is now guaranteed to have two drops instead of one minimum.

Touching the edge of your ring on the Carousel stage no longer ports you back to the middle.

Spatulas no longer appear during the Carousel stage. Plan accordingly.

Adjusted the drop rates of the content in Gold Boxes. More gold, more spatulas, and less champions.

A new and unique sound will now play when you pick up a champion from the carousel. No more guessing and squinting to find out if you or that pesky Molediver grabbed the Volibear with the Recurve Bow.

Items

Ionic Spark damage changed from 200 percent to 225 percent.

Luden’s Echo damage changed from 125/175/250 to 150/175/225.

Statikk Shiv damage changed from 80 to 85.

Infinity Edge crit damage bonus changed from 125 percent to 100 percent.

Traits

Assassin crit damage bonus changed from 65/225 percent to 70/210 percent.

Lunar ability power bonus per stack changed from 10 to 15.

Shadow damage bonus changed from 65/175 percent to 65/165 percent.

Light healing on death changed from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Light attack speed bonus changed from 15/35/55 percent to 20/30/50 percent.

Champion Balance

Tier One

Kog’Maw spell damage changed from 125/275/425 to 150/300/500.

Ornn Spell debuff duration changed from four to 10 seconds.

Ornn spell damage amplification changed from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Vayne attack speed changed from 0.75 to 0.7.

Tier Two

Braum spell damage prevention changed from 70/80/90 percent to 80/85/90 percent.

Jax spell damage changed from 150/250/450 to 150/300/550.

LeBlanc spell damage changed from 200/450/800 to 225/475/800.

Rek’Sai armor changed from 30 to 35.

Yasuo mana changed from 0/100 to 0/85.

Tier Three

Nocturne attack damage changed from 55 to 60.

Dr. Mundo health changed from 750 to 800.

Tier Four

Annie Tibbers health changed from 2000/2000/2000 to 1600/2200/3000.

Annie Tibbers attack speed changed from 0.6 to 0.65.

Janna stun duration changed from one second to 1.5 seconds.

Lucian spell base shots changed from 10 to 12.

Lucian attack damage ratio changed from 0.25/0.3/0.5 to 0.3/0.4/0.5.

Olaf spell attack speed bonus changed from 100/150/300 percent to 100/150/450 percent.

Yorick

Health changed from 800 to 850.

Mana changed from 0/75 to 0/85.

Ghoul health changed from 500/800/2000 to 500/700/2000.

Tier Five

Master Yi attack speed changed from one to 1.1.

Zed mana changed from 50/150 to 75/150.

Lux Tier

Lux spell damage changed from 600/900/9,999 to 550/900/9,999.

Bugfixes