Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Showcase scores and standings

Riot Games has released Set Three of Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies to the PBE, introducing 10 Origins, 13 Classes, and many new and reworked item combinations. To show off the new set in action, Riot has invited 16 streamers to express their tactical prowess and compete in the Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Showcase for $15,000 and a custom TFT Galaxies jacket.

While this is reminiscent of the Set Two Invitational, there are major differences in the format this time around. On day one, both groups played four games, with the winner of game four guaranteeing their spot for day two. The top-three point earners from placements advance as well.

The second day’s format was also changed this time around. The first competitor to finish in first place after attaining 18 points will secure the grand victory.

Day one

Group A standings

Shaunz, Li Luo, Sologesang, and Uthenera advance to day two of the Showcase to meet up with the qualified players from Group B.

Group B standings

Da 11, dogdog, becca, and Leko move on to day two of the Showcase to face off against the qualified players from Group A.

Qualified day two finalists

Day one highlights

Shaunz’s day two qualifying game

From Group A, Shaunz took game four to cement himself in the finals for day two.

Da 11’s day two qualifying game

From Group B, after a grueling final bout against dogdog, Da 11 won game four to solidify a spot in the finals for day two.

Mech Pilots drawn-out fight

Before Da 11’s game four victory, there was a hilarious fight after both Da 11’s and dogdog’s giant mech was dismantled, leaving the sole pilots to duke it out.

Lucian gunslinging

Although she’s eliminated from day two contention, Hafu’s Lucian unit put up an incredible fight in this clip, reminding us of Lucian’s antics during Set One.

Day two

Day two has yet to start, but it will begin at 5pm CT.