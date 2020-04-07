Teamfight Tactics 10.8 PBE balance changes buff Infiltrator, nerf Sorcerer

Major balance changes were revealed today for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Three 10.8 patch.

An adjustment to gold streak values was announced last week, but it’s only one of several changes that will occur in the 10.8 TFT update. Balance changes within PBE today revealed several class buffs to Infiltrator, Rebels, and Dark Star while Sorcerers took a hit. Champion changes were also made to Master Yi, Rumble, and Syndra.

Classes

Comps utilizing Sorcerers have increased within the TFT meta but the four, six, and eight champion builds are taking a nerf. The Infiltrator class, however, is getting some love with an increase in attack speed with six champs. And the Rebels class may become prevalent once again.

Infiltrator

Image via Riot Games

6 champ bonus attack speed increased from 120% to 125%.

Rebel

Image via Riot Games

9 champ bonus increased from [275 Shield and 15% Damage] to [350 Shield & 15% Damage].

Sorcerer

Image via Riot Games

4 Champ Spell power lowered from 50% to 45%.

6 Champ Spell power lowered from 100% to 90%.

8 Champ Spell power lowered from 200% to 150%.

Dark Star

Image via Riot Games

9 champ bonus increased from [45 Attack Damage and Spell Power] to [50 Attack Damage and Spell Power].

Champions

Blademaster and Rebel comps are taking a hit with a nerf to Master Yi. And despite nerfs to the Sorcerer class, Syndra acquires a decent buff that will assist the Star Guardian class.

Syndra

Ability damage increased from 80/120/200 to 80/120/250.

Rumble

Ability damage reverted from 350/500/900 to 250/400/800.

Master Yi

Ability duration reverted from three to five.

Heal per second lowered from 12/18/25% to 10/12/15%. Vs Live: from 8/10/15% to 10/12/15%.

True damage lowered from 100/150/300 to 100/150/250. Vs Live: from 75/100/200 to 100/150/250.



The PBE changes are tentative and liable to change before the release of the TFT 10.8 patch.