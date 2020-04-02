Teamfight Tactics gold streak values and player damage will be adjusted in upcoming Patch 10.8

Loss-streaking is about to become a bit more risky.

Teamfight Tactics Set Three: Galaxies is certainly an intergalactic hit. But there are still some systemic balance changes that need to be made.

Riot senior game designer James “Statikk” Bach laid out some extensive system changes to player damage and streaks that are coming in TFT Patch 10.8. In yesterday’s post, the designer explained that late-game comps are “too consistently attainable without enough risk,” which made the game flow of TFT “a bit too predictable.”

For those of you who play TFT and care about this level of detail…here's a sneak peek at a few systems changes we're doing in 10.8 that'll be hitting PBE soon!https://t.co/qu0SoCnLrW — Statikk (@JBach_T) April 2, 2020

Statikk attributed the overpowered Rebel meta to the extra gold injected into the game economy, as well as player damage adjustments. This made “greedily loss-streaking” not as risky as it should be, allowing players to tank losses without any real repercussions. Combine that with the player damage distribution from losing rounds and games were playing out a bit too predictably.

To combat these minor systemic flaws, TFT devs are making two important changes in Patch 10.8.

Streak gold values are being reduced

Old values Two wins earn you plus one gold. Three wins earn you plus two gold. Four wins and up earn you plus three gold.

New values Two to three wins earn you plus one gold. Four wins earn you plus two gold. Five wins and up earn you plus three gold.



Player damage being moved back into surviving units of a combat

Base damage per stage changing from 0/3/4/5/10/15/20 to 0/1/1/2/5/10/15.

Damage from surviving units changing from 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/10 to 2/4/6/8/10/11/12/13/14/15.

These changes should punish players for loss streaking more while helping players who “ping pong” between wins and losses. Streaks will still matter but they’ll be more balanced. TFT devs will also monitor the amount of gold in the economy, potentially draining sources of income in the future.

The outlined 10.8 changes are tentative and will be tested on the PBE first before hitting the live servers.