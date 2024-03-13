Category:
Teamfight Tactics

Surprising TFT Set 11 PBE notes hit 4-cost with nerfs, Ghostly buffs

The last balance changes before TFT Set 11's official launch.
Danny Forster
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:36 am
Kindred and her wolf in TFT
Riot Games shipped the final Teamfight Tactics PBE patch for Set 11 Inkborn Fables on March 13, showcasing numerous nerfs to four and five-cost champions and a few surprise buffs.

The final TFT Set 11 PBE notes dropped on March 13, containing a few surprises that should improve the meta heading into the official release on March 19. With the last changes shipped, now is a good time to practice the Inkborn Fables set, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. A few “last minute bug fixes” may drop leading up to launch, which may include further changes depending on data and input leading up to the TFT Set 11 official release. And we’ve got a full compiled list of PBE patch notes leading up to Patch 14.6

All TFT Set 11 PBE patch notes March 13
Multiple Inkborn Fables champions were hit with the March 13 TFT Set 11 PBE patch. In the two-cost slots, Kindred and Lux were nerfed across the board. Soraka was hit as a three-cost through her spell and AoE damage, as was Bard’s ability power damage. But it was the four-cost champions that got hit the hardest. 

As one of the best backline AD units, Ashe had her mana nerfed to 25/100. The two best frontline units, Galio and Sylas, were also hit with nerfs, although minor ones. Morgana was hit at one and two-star through her spell damage, reducing it from 265/400 to 240/360. And Rakan’s spell was nerfed at one and two-star from 200/300 to 185/275. 

Set 11 trait nerfs from the PBE patch targeted attack speed in Dragonlord, along with armor and magic resistance through Altruist. A bug fix has improved the Ghostly trait while damage per ghost was slightly buffed from 6/12/18/27 to 6/12/18/30 percent. And the number of instances before ghosts was reduced from seven to six. The Fortune trait win penalty increased from five to 10 percent while the options for 10-plus loss cashouts were adjusted. 

Players can continue to test out TFT Set 11 through the PBE servers. An official launch of Inkborn Fables will drop onto the live servers on March 19, depending on your region. 

Read Article TFT Set 11 champion cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables
TFT champions and Pengu
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 champion cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 12, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 trait cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables
Wukong charging with staff
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 trait cheat sheet for Inkborn Fables
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 12, 2024
Read Article TFT Set 11 early Patch 14.6 notes: All week 2 PBE balance changes
Riven sitting with a sword next to her
Category: Teamfight Tactics
Teamfight Tactics
TFT Set 11 early Patch 14.6 notes: All week 2 PBE balance changes
Danny Forster Danny Forster Mar 12, 2024
