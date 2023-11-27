Strange mana bug turns Karthus into accidental TFT hyper-carry

The launch of Set 10 through Teamfight Tactics has brought about a wide variety of end-game comps, which resulted in Pro player Kevin “sètsuko” Jiang finding a bug that essentially gave infinite mana to a tier-one Karthus.

Game devs in TFT try to avoid any one champion becoming powerful enough to take out an entire enemy team, even if that unit is a three-star tier-five champion. While preparing for the TFT Vegas LAN Open, pro player and content creator sètsuko accidentally discovered a game-breaking bug on his tier-one Karthus, with the Pentakill/Executioner having a maximum mana of 10, rather than the intended 120.

Karthus is a tier-four TFT Set 10 champion that deals magic damage to the five lowest health enemies. Upon one of those enemies perishing, Karthus gains 10 mana. The Karthus on sètsuko’s board had mana 0/10, instead of the intended 40/120. No units had been eliminated at the point where Karthus went hyper-carry, meaning the bug likely came from a Set 10 Augment instead.

Prior to Karthus eliminating nearly every champion on the opponent’s team, sètsuko hovered over the Augments he had chosen for that game, with one of them being an Emo trait support Augment called Emotional Connection. The Augment is supposed to have allies of Emo champions gain 60 percent of the Emo mana bonus upon an ally dying.

It’s possible the Emo Augment may have a rare bug in it but at time of writing it hasn’t been confirmed as to what directly caused the bug. Players are encouraged to watch for any obvious bugs like this one and report them to Riot Games. And don’t repetitively try to make the bug work, unless you’re actively trying to get your account suspended.