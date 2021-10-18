Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets will adjust 8 TFT items

A total of eight Teamfight Tactics items are slated to get some form of balance adjustment or a new name in Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets.

Items take a back seat to Hextech Augments in TFT Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets but still retain their share of importance when it comes to gameplay. With over 140 possible effects from the Hextech Augment Armories, devs felt it was important to start the PBE testing with a few item tweaks. On-hit procs are getting removed from Runaan’s Hurricane, and Force of Nature is now called Tacticians Crown.

Riot detailed seven items that are getting “healthy” balance changes, or additional abilities, for the upcoming meta: Archangel’s Staff, Banshee’s Claw, Deathblade, Dragon’s Claw, Quicksilver, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Statikk Shiv.

Archangel’s Staff: Gain 25 attack power every four seconds.

Banshee’s Claw: 600 HP shield that blocks one spell.

Deathblade: Gives 45/75/110 attack damage based on star level.

Dragon’s Claw: Provides 18 percent maximum HP damage with a 0.5-second cooldown.

Quicksilver: Also gives 20 percent attack speed.

Runaan’s Hurricane: Also gives 15 attack damage to a unit and no longer procs on-hits.

Statikk Shiv: Also gives 15 attack speed.

An adjustment to Archangel’s Staff prevents champions from needing a high mana pool to use the item. Basing Deathblade’s attack damage on star level, on the other hand, prevents it from becoming an early game dominant item. And the removal of on-hit procs from Runaan’s Hurricane is getting balanced out with additional attack damage.

Items such as Quicksilver and Statikk Shiv will still have the same stats as TFT Set 5.5, with the addition of attack speed. And in addition to a name change, Tacticians Crown also has a new look.

Players can test out how the new items hold up with the PBE release of TFT Set Six on Oct. 20. An official launch of Gizmos & Gadgets will take place on Nov. 3.