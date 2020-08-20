Riot reveals Teamfight Tactics Set 4 Fates launch date

Riot Games introduced more details surrounding Teamfight Tactics Set Four today, announcing that it’ll go live next month.

Set Four of TFT, named Fates, is scheduled to go live on Sept. 16 with Patch 10.19. The fourth set will seem like an entirely new game for players who started in Set Three, from Origins and Classes to items and mechanics. And with the addition of mobile in Set Three, TFT has grown to “80 million players” worldwide since its launch, according to Riot.

Some new things that players can expect in the TFT Fates set include a new set mechanic, a roster of 58 champions, and different items. Set Three initially had a total of 51 champions, increasing the pool size to 57 during the mid-set release. The increase of champions improved overall gameplay, making a total of 58 champions in Fates a solid number.

Certain aspects of the game will remain the same, like buying champions, leveling, and the size of the board. Little Legends are still around too, but in Set Four, they’re dragon-themed. There will also be a Fates Pass for FTP players and an extended version at a cost of around $10. Some of the personalizations that players can expect to find in the Fates Pass include the new dragon-themed Little Legends, Fate Booms, and Fate game boards.

Riot previously teased during the roadmap announcement that returning champions like Kennen, Elise, and Azir are included in Fates Set Four. It was also revealed that for the first time in TFT history, Lee Sin will be in the set as well.

Set Four, Fates, in TFT is scheduled to go live on Sept. 16 with Patch 10.19. Players will get a first look at the set during day three of the Galaxies Championship and will have access to it via PBE after Patch 10.18.