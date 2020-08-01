Riot reveals Teamfight Tactics patch 10.16 preview

Riot released a preview of patch 10.16 in Teamfight Tactics tonight, featuring buffs to a couple of underperforming traits and a new Galaxy.

Patch 10.15 restored a good amount of balance to the TFT metagame, but a couple of areas are still lacking, according to lead design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer yesterday in his post-MORTem review. The upcoming changes in patch 10.16 are minor and meant to focus on stability for the upcoming tournaments that will lead up to the Galaxy Championship at the end of TFT Set 3.5.

Image via Riot Games

In addition to the buffs and nerfs there’s also a new Galaxy, Salvage World, replacing Star Cluster Galaxy. Salvage World is a Galaxy that breaks items into components, according to Mortdog.

Buffs

Space Pirates, despite recent buffs to Graves and Darius, are weak against the present meta. And Chrono has a hard time even being recognized outside of a secondary trait. Jinx was also noted as not changing much with her patch 10.15 buff by Mortdog, and Gangplank has been underperforming for a few weeks now. In addition to traits and champions, six items are also receiving buffs.

Traits

Chrono

Rebel

Space Pirate

Champion

Jinx

Gangplank

Items

Hand of Justice

Hextech Gunblade

Statikk Shiv

Locket of the Iron Solari

Runaan’s Hurricane

Sword Breaker

Nerfs

Vanguard has become the dominant tanky trait in patch 10.15, and Astro Snipers are likely one of the best comps thanks to Teemo. Dark Stars are also a solid comp, much in part to Jhin. No items are scheduled to receive a nerf in the TFT patch 10.16.

Traits

Vanguard

Champions

Bard

Fizz

Jhin

Teemo

The TFT patch 10.16 patch is scheduled to take place on Aug. 5.