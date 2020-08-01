Riot reveals Teamfight Tactics patch 10.16 preview

Riot released a preview of patch 10.16 in Teamfight Tactics tonight, featuring buffs to a couple of underperforming traits and a new Galaxy.
Patch 10.15 restored a good amount of balance to the TFT metagame, but a couple of areas are still lacking, according to lead design Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer yesterday in his post-MORTem review. The upcoming changes in patch 10.16 are minor and meant to focus on stability for the upcoming tournaments that will lead up to the Galaxy Championship at the end of TFT Set 3.5.
In addition to the buffs and nerfs there’s also a new Galaxy, Salvage World, replacing Star Cluster Galaxy. Salvage World is a Galaxy that breaks items into components, according to Mortdog.
Buffs
Space Pirates, despite recent buffs to Graves and Darius, are weak against the present meta. And Chrono has a hard time even being recognized outside of a secondary trait. Jinx was also noted as not changing much with her patch 10.15 buff by Mortdog, and Gangplank has been underperforming for a few weeks now. In addition to traits and champions, six items are also receiving buffs.
Traits
- Chrono
- Rebel
- Space Pirate
Champion
- Jinx
- Gangplank
Items
- Hand of Justice
- Hextech Gunblade
- Statikk Shiv
- Locket of the Iron Solari
- Runaan’s Hurricane
- Sword Breaker
Nerfs
Vanguard has become the dominant tanky trait in patch 10.15, and Astro Snipers are likely one of the best comps thanks to Teemo. Dark Stars are also a solid comp, much in part to Jhin. No items are scheduled to receive a nerf in the TFT patch 10.16.
Traits
- Vanguard
Champions
- Bard
- Fizz
- Jhin
- Teemo
The TFT patch 10.16 patch is scheduled to take place on Aug. 5.