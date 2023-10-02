Riot Mortdog shows major difference between TFT Legends pick rates at high and average Elo

Legends Augments are the main mechanic of Teamfight Tactics Set Nine and 9.5, and most players are stuck on choosing the same Legend champion, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer through a Twitter post on Oct. 2.

The design purpose behind Legends Augments in TFT Set 9/9.5 was to remove bad Augment choices while allowing players to strengthen specific playstyles. Multiple Legends Augments were updated, reworked, or changed completely for the Mid-Set update through Patch 13.18. But that hasn’t stopped most players from using the same Legends Augments throughout both Set Nine and 9.5, according to Mortodg.

Happy Monday everyone!



One of the neat things about legends is the difference in elos. The first graph is high elo legend pick rate for the last month, and it fluctuates as it has done all set.



The second graph is average elo pick rate. It hasn't moved all set. They love TF. pic.twitter.com/X7ZTEZCVID — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) October 2, 2023

Mortdog called out average TFT players for consistently choosing the Twisted Fate Legends Augments throughout all of Set Nine and 9.5 while showing off how high-elo players pick their Legends Augments. A classification of what high-Elo ranks were included in the TFT graph wasn’t specified by Mortdog, although it’s likely Masters and above. Of course, the green line spike also shows high-Elo players are subject to flock to a single choice too.

Players consistently pick the Twisted Fate Augment because most TFT Tacticians like random items and free gold. The three Augment options for the Legends Twisted Fate champion are Pandora’s Items, Item Grab Bag, and Teaming Up. All three Augments provide random items while the Item Grab Bag and Teaming Up also grant gold.

Pandora’s Items is the item version of Pandora’s Bench, which is one of the most popular Augments chosen in TFT Set 9.5. Instead of getting random champions, though, players have their items equipped to champions on the bench randomized at the start of each combat round. When played correctly, players can often acquire best-in-slot items for their main tank and carriers.

The difference between high-Elo players and the masses when choosing a Legends Augment in TFT Set 9.5 is likely a skill difference, in that competitive players can top four without best-in-slot items when following the strongest line of play from early-game boards to late-game comps.

No upcoming changes were announced for the Twisted Fate Legends Augments through TFT Set 9.5 Patch 13.20 on Oct. 11.

About the author