Riot Mortdog addresses TFT 12.7 B-patch for Set 7.5

A Teamfight Tactics B-patch for 12.17 is being released later today, but not everything wrong in Set 7.5 was able to get addressed, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Revealed late last night by Mortdog, the 12.17 B-patch addresses several balance issues since the release of Set 7.5 Dragonlands Uncharted Realms. Traits hit with nerfs were Cannoneer and Darkflight, while champions like Pantheon and Olaf were also hit with significant power reductions. The 12.17 balance changes can’t hit everything, according to Mortdog, with more changes slated to take place within Patch 12.18 on Sept. 21.

Patch 12.17B F.A.Q.



1.) Why didn't you nerf aura items interaction with Darkflight, instead of nerfing Aphelios and Cannoneer? pic.twitter.com/RGPtRstpvL — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 13, 2022

At the time of uploading the 12.17 B-patch, the TFT window for text changes was “already past Loc Lock for Patch 12.18,” according to Mortdog. Text changes that would alter items, like Auras, will have to wait until Patch 12.19. Traits like Dragonmancer also weren’t able to get balanced in the B-patch as it was hit in a micro-patch for the launch of TFT Set 7.5. The soonest changes can get made to the Dragonmancer trait and several of its champions is Patch 12.18, according to Mortdog.

A major bug is getting addressed within the TFT 12.17 B-patch, though. Multiple bug issues that range from Zyra targeting empty space and Senna ults not hitting properly to Ezreal and Lux issues that are tied to a Skipping Stone Boom, according to Mortdog. The Boom is getting disabled during the 12.17 B-patch and won’t be reactivated until the team is able to work out the kinks.

The Dragonlands Uncharted Realms 12.17 B-patch will hit the live servers today around 2pm CT. All other TFT Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to take place through Patch 12.18 and 12.19.