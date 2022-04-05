Riot locks in all the TFT 12.6 B-patch buffs and nerfs slated to go live on April 5

Sivir, Warwick, and Talon will get nerfed, along with several traits.

Over a dozen Teamfight Tactics balance changes are slated to take place via the 12.6 B-patch, revealed on April 4 by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Changes taking place through the TFT 12.6 B-patch will resolve a Mercenary bug fix within the Double Up mode while also hitting “a couple of overperforming comps, according to Riot. Warwick was teased as a potential nerf earlier in the day and confirmed via Mortdog’s list posted on Twitter tonight.

Sivir is also getting slapped with nerfs to her magic damage and shield, along with other TFT Set 6.5 champions like Twitch, Lucian, and Talon. And traits like Arcanist, Chemtech, Hextech, and Challenger are all getting nerfs too.

Here’s every TFT 12.6 B-patch nerf and buff slated to go live on April 5.

Hextech Augments

The Smoke Bomb Neon Nights Hextech Augment was hit with a nerf, making assassins a little more vulnerable while in stealth mode.

Smoke Bomb: Damage reduction while in stealth (Assassin) was reduced from 80 to 60 percent.

Champions

Warwick was hit with an attack speed nerf following balance changes that reduced his attack damage and on-hit heal via TFT Patch 12.6. Sivir was also hit with an attack speed nerf via her spell, and Talon had his bleed bonus duration from VIP reduced, along with a reduction in his spell damage at two and three-star. Not everyone was hit with nerfs, though; Draven and Jhin are getting buffs.

One-cost

Twitch: Mana nerfed from 0/35 to 0/45.

Two-cost

Talon : Spell damage adjusted from 450/650/850 to 450/575/800.

: Spell damage adjusted from 450/650/850 to 450/575/800. Talon : VIP bleed bonus reduced from 100 to 75 percent.

: VIP bleed bonus reduced from 100 to 75 percent. Warwick: Attack speed reduced from 0.8 to 0.75.

Three-cost.

Lucian: Spell damage nerfed from 175/275/300 to 170/260/295.

Four-cost

Draven : Attack damage increased from 70 to 75.

: Attack damage increased from 70 to 75. Jhin : Mana buffed from 0/70 to 0/50.

: Mana buffed from 0/70 to 0/50. Sivir: Spell attack speed nerfed from 60/80/250 to 50/70/250 percent.

Traits

The Arcanist, Hextech, and Chemtech traits have dominated the meta since the TFT 12.6 patch was released, resulting in several balance changes.

Arcanist : Ability power for all allies was adjusted from 20/20/50/145 to 20/20/50/135 percent.

: Ability power for all allies was adjusted from 20/20/50/145 to 20/20/50/135 percent. Arcanist : Ability power for Arcanist units adjusted from 20/60/100/145 to 20/50/90/135.

: Ability power for Arcanist units adjusted from 20/60/100/145 to 20/50/90/135. Hextech : Magic damage adjusted from 15/25/50/80 to 15/25/45/75.

: Magic damage adjusted from 15/25/50/80 to 15/25/45/75. Hextech : Shield adjusted from 100/150/300/400 to 100/135/250/350.

: Shield adjusted from 100/150/300/400 to 100/135/250/350. Challenger : Attack speed adjusted from 25/55/90/150 to 25/50/80/150 percent.

: Attack speed adjusted from 25/55/90/150 to 25/50/80/150 percent. Chemtech: Damage reduction reduced from 20 to 15 percent.

All adjustments are subject to change prior to the TFT 12.6 B-patch going live.