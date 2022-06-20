Riot launches ‘Northern Legends,’ a competitive hub dedicated to TFT in Northern Europe

Organized competitive Teamfight Tactics gameplay in Northern Europe is getting an upgrade via Northern Legends, a hub created specifically for players seeking to compete against the best in the world.

Northern Legends is the result of a collaboration between Promod Esports and Riot Games, creating new opportunities for Northern Europe TFT competitive players. The Set Seven Dragonlands EMEA roadmap has multiple opportunities for competitive players via Rising Legends. And with the creation of Northern Legends, TFT players within the northern EU will now have even more opportunities to compete on the global stage.

The Northern Legends community hub will have a Discord server as a main base in which players can compete in weekly tournaments to sharpen their skills and qualifiers for three direct invites to the TFT Set Seven EMEA Superbrawl that is scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 4.

Weekly Northern Legends TFT tournaments for Set Seven Dragonlands will start on June 22. The Discord is open to all Northern European players. Regions that qualify as Northern Europe are the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, South Africa, Åland Islands, Bouvet Island, Faroe Islands, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, British Indian Ocean Territory, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Malta, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, and the British Virgin Islands.

Each player is guaranteed to compete in at least four matches. Qualifiers for the Superbrawl tournament will also take place, although no dates have been announced by Northern Legends at the time of writing. All players will be required to provide proof of residency for Superbrawl qualifiers. And players can still climb the TFT Ranked ladder to earn an opportunity to compete in the Golden Spatula Cups.