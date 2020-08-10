Riot introduces Teamfight Tactics players for OCENA Qualifier Finals

The best TFT players in OCE/NA are ready for a shot to compete at the Galaxies Championship.

The first OCENA Qualifier Finals in Teamfight Tactics will take place this weekend, featuring 24 players from the Oceania and North American regions.

The Qualifier Finals are underway this week in TFT, leading up to the Galaxies Championship in September. Through a number of qualifying events that have taken place over the last 12 weeks, and ranked ladder standings, a total of 24 TFT players have earned the right to compete at the OCENA Qualifier Finals on Aug. 14 to 15.

Here’s a list of the qualified players:

Delicious Milk, team Golden Guardians

Sleet TFT

Simple Plan

Robin Songz

Grand Vice8, team f2k

C9 k3soju, team Cloud9

Mismatched Socks, team BeastCoast

Poltsc2, Team Liquid

Kurumx, Team Liquid

Zugrug

Kiyoon

M35S

The Hentai God

Nhân tâm TFT

Sphinx

Treebeard TwTv

ReplayReplay

Cottontail

Agon

WowitsPat

Kirin Supreme

Oubo

Razza

Chatskiiees

Only the top two players will advance to compete at the TFT Galaxies Global Championship and have a chance to earn a piece of the total $200,000 prize pool. Coverage for the OCENA Qualifier Finals begins on Aug. 14 at 8pm CT on the Riot Games Twitch channel. DoA, Kien, thatsPRIMAL, and Becca will be covering all the action.

Competition at the OCENA Qualifier Finals will take place over the course of two days. The first day will feature three lobbies and seven rounds of group play in the Traditional Swiss format. Eight players will advance to day two based on the highest number of points earned.

The first player to reach 16 points on day two will win the OCENA Qualifier Finals, while the first player to reach eight points will finish in second, according to Riot. Both players will then advance to the TFT Galaxies Championship on Sept. 3.