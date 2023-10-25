Riot disables popular portal in TFT Patch 13.21

Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 has a lot of portals for players to vote on when games begin, plenty of them fun. One, in particular, is among the most popular, but some bugs have infected and rendered the scuttle unusable.

Riot Games has disabled the Scuttle Puddle portal in TFT Set 9.5 due to some bugs it caused, with the goal for it to return with Patch 13.22 after resolving the issue. This portal is known for improving the loot from the PvE encounters in a match of TFT and was picked very often, so plenty of fans are sad they’re going away for a little while with the launch of Patch 13.21.

It's with great regret that we have to disable Scuttle Puddle in patch 13.21 (tomorrow) to avoid a game-breaking bug that has emerged with the Portal. This also impacts Beats by Scuttle.



We plan to reenable Scuttle Puddle in patch 13.22 after fixing the issue. — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 25, 2023

Ever since portals were introduced into TFT as a replacement for the opening carousel of units and items, certain portals were easily leading the pack for pick rate. Among the S-tier of picks are Jayce’s Workshop, Thresh’s Sanctum, and Hearth-Home, all for different reasons. When the mid-set update of 9.5 came around with new regional portals, Rat Town and Ixaocan entered that S-tier, but one that stuck around from Set Nine that remained S-tier is Scuttle Puddle.

There are multiple reasons as to why Scuttle Puddle is such an admired portal. First off, it doesn’t require much thought from players, as loot is generally improved for every player. Add onto that a cuter enemy to defeat that literally can’t attack your units and introduce more cross-over with League of Legends proper, and you get a hit.

With this unannounced bug that led to the scuttle crab’s departure with Patch 13.21, they’re taking a deserved break from their post in plenty of TFT lobbies. Don’t worry, as they’ll be back soon to gift improved loot and positive vibes in your ranked games, as soon as the bugs are ironed out.

