Riot changes TFT streaking, tiebreakers, and more in Patch 14.1

A sneak peek at the Teamfight Tactics Set 10 meta through Patch 14.1 was provided by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer on Jan. 3, featuring changes to tiebreakers, streaking, and Headliner rules.

Patch 14.1 will be the first update in TFT Set 10 since Riot’s holiday break. A host of balance changes are expected to take place, which includes more buffs than nerfs. All balance changes for Patch 14.1 are live through the PBE servers. No changes are expected to drop that deal directly with Open Fort strategies but there are significant win and loss streaking adjustments coming, according to Mortdog.

Patch 14.1 will change up the Set 10 meta. | Image via Riot Games

The original win and loss streak for gold was 2-3/4/5, but it’s now getting increased to 3-4/5/6, providing longer streaks with more value, according to Mortdog. But the changes shouldn’t put so much emphasis on Stage Two in that a win or loss streak can decide a game.

The Headliner rule is getting changed again, too. After the launch of TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble, players were getting four and five-cost three-star Headline champions too easily. The rules, however, were confusing to players, according to Mortdog. Starting in Patch 14.1, “if you have more than four copies of a four-cost, three copies of a five-cost, the Headliner can’t appear for you,” Mortdog said.

Tiebreakers are finally getting adjusted in TFT too, with both players now taking losses after Patch 14.1 drops. Players will no longer have to guess the outcome of a tiebreaker as combat rounds in TFT are “meant to have a winner and a loser,” according to Mortdog.

Patch 14.1 will hit the live servers on Jan. 10 and is the first TFT Set 10 update of 2024. Players can test out the upcoming changes on the PBE servers prior to the update’s official launch.