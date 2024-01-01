TFT devs won’t hit Open Forting in Patch 14.1 but are adding new Portals

The first Teamfight Tactics update of 2024 will take place through Patch 14.1 on Jan. 10, and players were given an early preview of what to expect from game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer on Jan. 1.

Players were already hyped for TFT Set 10 Patch 14.1 heading into 2024, ready for Spectator Mode on the PBE, Heartsteel changes, and a potentially early answer to half a lobby Open Forting. Not everything on the New Year’s wish list is getting resolved, though, according to Mortdog’s Twitter post on Jan. 1, especially the issue of Open Forting. The Open Fort method, which involves players losing through Stage Two without any units, is a great way to get ahead on Econ in exchange for your Tactician’s health.

Are you looking forward to TFT Patch 14.1? Image via Riot Games

The reduction of player damage in TFT Set 10 has led to more players choosing an Open Fort strategy, especially when a Spatula is considered high value on a Carousel. The True Damage emblem is getting nerfed in Patch 14.1 but solving the Open Fort issue will take some time.

“We have to find this line, where it’s like there’s loss-streak skill expression but Open Forting is incorrect,” Mortdog said.

Many positive changes are coming to TFT Set 10 through Patch 14.1, according to Mortdog, like 11 new Portals without any others getting removed, nerfs to the True Damage Emblem, micro-adjustments that are expected to have a significant impact on the meta, and bug fixes. Everything will return to normal for Patch 14.2, according to Mortdog, which will include the first TFT Set Revival mode.

Patch 14.1 will hit the TFT live servers on Jan. 10 and most of the Set 10 meta adjustments should show up on the PBE servers throughout the week.