Riot addresses TFT Set 9.5’s broken RFC bug, drops final PBE patch

Final touches were applied to Teamfight Tactics Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound on Sept. 6, along with details surrounding the Rapid Firecannon from game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer.

Scheduled to drop into live servers on Sept. 13 through Patch 13.18 is TFT Set 9.5 Runeterra Reforged: Horizonbound. The Mid-Set update is the last of its kind as Riot Games shifts to three sets per year. Testing through PBE servers was mostly smooth, with a Rapid Firecannon bug pumping out broken damage amplification stats when stacked, according to Mortdog. Rather than producing 36 percent damage amplification like intended when stacked three times, the RFC bug was producing up to 108 percent damage amplification.

(2/3) The RFC bug was much worse than we thought. Here's what 3x RFC was doing



Intended: 12+12+12% = 36% dmg amp

Bug we thought: 12+24+36% = 72% dmg amp

Actual Bug: 36+36+36% = 108% dmg amp



So this will be fixed! Glad this was the only major issue though. pic.twitter.com/8EBNMNFplz — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 6, 2023

Another hot topic during TFT Set 9.5 PBE testing was the four-cost champion Modekaiser, who was nerfed during the final patch. Mordekaiser’s spell damage was reduced to 250/375/900 while the stat steal was nerfed to 6/6/15 percent.

A bug fix resolved an issue where Xayah was gaining extra mana through her Ionia bonus. And the infamous Gangplank was buffed heading into the Set 9.5 official release as his passive burn attack damage percent was increased to 300/300/2500 percent.

Players can’t take advantage of Rat Town Region Portal by locking their shop anymore as the Portal will cache traits at the start of each round going forward. Over a dozen TFT Set 9.5 items were tweaked in the final PBE patch, along with the Zaun Chem-Mods.

The official release of TFT Set 9.5 Horizonbound will take place on Sept. 13 through Patch 13.18. Players may continue to test out the Mid-Set update through PBE servers.

