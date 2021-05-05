Next global Teamfight Tactics championship will be a live event taking place in October

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost two years since the release of Riot Games’ autobattler, Teamfight Tactics. But today, Riot shared some exciting news on the esports front of the game.

For the first time in TFT history, qualified players of the 2021 Reckoning Championship will compete at a live event, senior director of esports Whalen Rozelle announced in today’s 2021 media preview event. As the next global competition, participating players will get to travel to China this October to meet and compete against the best of the best.

We are excited to share that for the first time in TFT history, the Reckoning Championship will see qualified players competing at a live event, which will take place later this year in China! pic.twitter.com/FixW8A2FeY — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) May 5, 2021

The most recent TFT tournament held was the Fates Championship, which took place online. Korea’s 8ljaywalking came away with the first-place finish in the end, beating out players like Karmine Corp’s Zyk0o and Team Liquid’s Kurumx.

In fact, every single tier-one event so far has been played online, which makes this October a momentous step for TFT esports. The only events that have been played live have been showmatches, so getting to see some heavily competitive play on stage should be exciting for fans of the autobattler. Riot will be revealing more details about the event as we get closer to the start date.

Riot also revealed big esports-related news for other titles, including the beginning of Wild Rift esports, which will be getting a World Championship at the end of this year as well. In addition, the company confirmed that the third and final VALORANT Champions Tour will be hosted in Berlin later this year.